Sharon Lee Sonier

North Sioux City

On June 28, 2021, Sharon Lee Sonier, loving mother, grandmother and GG, gained her wings at the age of 85.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Trimble United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sharon Slater Sonier was born April 30, 1936, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Ernest and Mabel (Cox) Slater.

Sharon graduated from Emmetsburg High School in 1955. She received her nurse's aide training at WITCC in 1966.

Sharon married Clifford Lee Coon on Jan 6, 1957; to this union four children were born. On July 2, 1965, she married Henry Arthur Sonier; to this union two children were born.

Sharon worked in the Sioux City School system and CSADV until she retired in 2006. She was a long-time member of Trimble United Methodist Church.

Sharon enjoyed fishing and going on vacations with her family and had made many memories doing so.

Sharon is survived by her children, Jackie Mandl of North Sioux City, David Sonier of Omaha, Mark and Robin Sonier of Sioux City, Michael Sonier of Sioux City, and Marcia Miracle (Kelvin) of Canton, Ga.; brother, Paul (Mary) Slater of Boone Iowa; sister, Phyllis Schomaker of Estherville, Iowa; grandchildren, Randy and James (Amanda) Meier, Terry (Felisha) Bainbridge, Richard (Amanda), Latrecia, and Collin (Kelsy) Crum, Tina (David) Henry, Jason (Misty), Matthew, Cody and Dakota Sonier, Michael (Chrissy) and Jon (April) Pauly, Tyler (Carly) and Megan Sonier, Emma (Larry) and Samantha Sonier, William (Heather), Madison (Sean) and Andrew (Trisha) Knight; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and longtime friends Cathy Shafer and Shirley Ingram.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alan Slater; daughter, Jeannie Meier; two grandsons, Richard and Daniel Meier; and foster son, Shane Clay.

Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, smiles fade, but the memories last forever.