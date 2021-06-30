Menu
Sharon Lee Sonier
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Sharon Lee Sonier

North Sioux City

On June 28, 2021, Sharon Lee Sonier, loving mother, grandmother and GG, gained her wings at the age of 85.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Trimble United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sharon Slater Sonier was born April 30, 1936, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Ernest and Mabel (Cox) Slater.

Sharon graduated from Emmetsburg High School in 1955. She received her nurse's aide training at WITCC in 1966.

Sharon married Clifford Lee Coon on Jan 6, 1957; to this union four children were born. On July 2, 1965, she married Henry Arthur Sonier; to this union two children were born.

Sharon worked in the Sioux City School system and CSADV until she retired in 2006. She was a long-time member of Trimble United Methodist Church.

Sharon enjoyed fishing and going on vacations with her family and had made many memories doing so.

Sharon is survived by her children, Jackie Mandl of North Sioux City, David Sonier of Omaha, Mark and Robin Sonier of Sioux City, Michael Sonier of Sioux City, and Marcia Miracle (Kelvin) of Canton, Ga.; brother, Paul (Mary) Slater of Boone Iowa; sister, Phyllis Schomaker of Estherville, Iowa; grandchildren, Randy and James (Amanda) Meier, Terry (Felisha) Bainbridge, Richard (Amanda), Latrecia, and Collin (Kelsy) Crum, Tina (David) Henry, Jason (Misty), Matthew, Cody and Dakota Sonier, Michael (Chrissy) and Jon (April) Pauly, Tyler (Carly) and Megan Sonier, Emma (Larry) and Samantha Sonier, William (Heather), Madison (Sean) and Andrew (Trisha) Knight; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and longtime friends Cathy Shafer and Shirley Ingram.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alan Slater; daughter, Jeannie Meier; two grandsons, Richard and Daniel Meier; and foster son, Shane Clay.

Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, smiles fade, but the memories last forever.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jul
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Trimble United Methodist Church
IA
Jul
7
Interment
Evergreen Cemetery
Emmetsburg, IA
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon was working the night I left my home and went to CSADV with my three sons. Because of that, she will always have a special place in my heart! I later worked with her at CSADV and we became friends. Sending my condolences to her family. May she rest in peace!
Debra Yeska
Friend
July 5, 2021
my heart is broken, i will miss my forever friend, your laugh and smile and careing heart.
pattie and dave blanchard
Friend
June 30, 2021
