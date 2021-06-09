Sheila C. Johns

Sioux City

Sheila C. Johns, 74 of Sioux City passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sheila Celeste Johns was born July 20, 1946, in Sioux City, the daughter of Earl and Ruth (Berger) Chaussee. She married Gregory Johns on Oct. 19, 2012. She worked at the Marina as a server for many years and the Elbon Club during the 80s and 90s. During the late 90s she operated her own catering service, and lately worked at Bishop Heelan High School.

She loved her dog, Rosco, and enjoyed baking and cooking.

Sheila is survived by her husband Gregory Johns; son, Shawn (Lea) Chaussee of Wynot, Neb.; daughter, Holly (Anthony) Rivera of Sioux City; sister, Patty (Steve) Beatty of Newcastle, Neb.; four grandchildren, Travis Rivera, Angelica Rivera, Ofelia Rivera, Tanner Snyder; and numerous stepchildren and step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Travis Copple; brother, Dana Chaussee; and sister; Kim Kleinhesselink.