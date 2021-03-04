To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff.
16 Entries
My deepest condolences to the Ford family. I´m praying for you all
Kathleen Trudell
March 16, 2021
Carolyn, Tracey,Portia, Lorenzo and George and kids my heart is heavy right now. This most definetly, shook me to my core, Shelietha was such a sweet and friendly girl. I will never forget her warm smile and her infectious laugh. Everyone that know her couldn't help but to love her she shined wherever she went. Miss you cousin!! R.I.P. Big Roo
ms lovely
March 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss love you Cruz your Cruz Tom in denver
Tom baskin
March 7, 2021
To the Ford family My prayers are with you during this Sad occasion.Can you look to the hills because that's where your help comes from
Pat McCoy
March 7, 2021
Carolyn and family. Know that we are praying for you in your time of great loss. We love you and pray that God will strengthen you and that every need will be met. Shelitha will be cherished forever in our hearts and minds. We love the Ford family.
Rev. Steven & Alma Schmitt
March 7, 2021
I'm so sorry for your lose
Sunny a Antonio
March 5, 2021
Big Cuz still seems like its a dream but I know it's not man we use to have a blast at the casino...My condolences to the family and praying for yall to hold up strong. Gone way to soon but will always be remembered.FLY HIGH BIG ROO
Rissa & the kids
March 5, 2021
I will alwAys remember this beautiful soul. She had the most wonderful heart, may God take good care of her.
Missy Kunze
March 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for you and your family
The Shaw Family. Patty, Tanner,Erica and Jonathan
March 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to Shelitha's children and family. My heart hurts for you all. It's not easy to let go of sucha bright beautiful soul. Rest In Paradise Shelitha.
Jenni Fuentes
March 4, 2021
Our condolences to Caroline and family during this time. Prayers up for the Ford family
Paulette Creswell
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your lost
Charisse collins
March 4, 2021
Oh, Shelitha, I'll always remember you and always think of you with love.
Linda Santi
March 4, 2021
My condolences
Margaret Wainwright
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to Carolyn and family. Love you my friend
Flora Lee
March 4, 2021
Words cannot express the sadness felt when I heard this. My prayers are with the family