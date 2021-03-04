Carolyn, Tracey,Portia, Lorenzo and George and kids my heart is heavy right now. This most definetly, shook me to my core, Shelietha was such a sweet and friendly girl. I will never forget her warm smile and her infectious laugh. Everyone that know her couldn't help but to love her she shined wherever she went. Miss you cousin!! R.I.P. Big Roo

ms lovely March 8, 2021