Sherry Dell Strong

McCook Lake, S.D.

Sherry Dell Strong, 89, of McCook Lake passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at a local hospital.

Private Funeral Service for immediate family were held on Thursday at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point, S.D. Cremation took place following the service. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Sherry was born on Dec. 30, 1930, in Jefferson, S.D., the daughter of George and Juanita (Bruneau) Knittel. She attended Central High School in Sioux City and graduated in 1948.

She was united in marriage to Eugene Strong on Jan. 21, 1950. To this union, four children were born.

Sherry was a lover of the fun things life has to offer. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing the jitterbug, and roller skating with her friends. Later in life, Sherry liked to travel, trying her hand at slot machines in casinos across the Midwest. Sherry loved to read – especially biographies and the newspaper – often cutting out articles and pictures of her loved ones to share for years to come.

Sherry was a wonderful storyteller. Her eyes would light up when sharing a story about her travels with her husband, Gene, or what her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were up to, and those who were lucky enough to share in her joy will have these memories to look back on.

No matter her role, whether it be daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, or great-grandmother, Sherry took care of her family. She always created a warm and welcoming space for her loved ones, sharing meals and stories, hugs and laughter. The unconditional love and encouragement she gave to those closest to her – always genuinely interested in what each person was doing, always asking questions, making people feel loved and important – is something that will be deeply missed by Sherry's friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene; her sister, Judy (Loren) Sorensen; four children, Deborah (Greg) Meyer, Norman (Jan) Strong, Steven (Amy) Strong and Rebecca West; nine grandchildren, Jill (Paul) West, Jessica (Ethan) Thaut, Josh (Melissa) Strong, Jaime (Seth) Oostenink, Angie (Matt) Thoreson, Adam (Joyce) Strong, Ashley Strong, Andy (Kristin) Strong, and Sophie Strong; and nine great-grandchildren, Charlie, Dezi, Jed, and Rex Oostenink, Gracie and Bode Strong, Lily, Kol, and Magnus Thoreson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Juanita (Bruneaua) Knittel; and one brother, Richard Knittel.