Shirlee B. Nelson

Marcus, Iowa

Shirlee B. Nelson, 87, of Marcus passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the Heartland Care Center in Marcus.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. Rev. Dr. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will follow at Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Earnest – Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. The family was present from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral service today. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Shirlee Belle Nelson was born on Dec. 29, 1933, in rural Marcus, the daughter of Vern and Mabel (Smith) Barnes. She attended country school near her home and later graduated from Marcus High School in 1952.

On Aug. 17, 1952, Shirlee and David Leon Nelson were united in marriage at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. They made their first home on a farm near Alta, Iowa. After five years in Alta, they returned to Marcus and farmed north of town. In 1968, Shirlee and David relocated to the Nelson Family Farm (now a Century Farm) south of Marcus and remained there until moving into Marcus in 1996. Along with farming with David, Shirlee cooked at Heartland Care Center for several years.

Shirlee was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. She participated in UMW and Circle along with numerous other activities. She was also a member of P.E.O., the Iowa Cattlemen's Association, Iowa Cowbelles, Iowa Farm Bureau and a Neighborhood Birthday Club. Shirlee enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts and was a fabulous cook. She has several recipes published locally and in national publications. An avid sports fan, Shirlee followed the Minnesota Vikings, Morningside Mustangs, and Briar Cliff Chargers. When time permitted, she belonged to a writing club and submitted human interest articles to local newspapers.

She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Jeff and Colleen Nelson of Arnolds Park, Iowa, John and Jeri Nelson of Salix, Iowa, and Eric and Carol Nelson of Moville, Iowa; grandchildren, Nic and Michelle Nelson, Luke Nelson and fiancé Angie Gaskins, Bethany and Jake Vander Zee, Mark and Melissa Nelson, Matthew and Erin Nelson, John and Brooke Nelson, Paul Nelson and Sarah Nelson; great-grandchildren, Logan and Emmalin Nelson, J.J. and Charlee Vander Zee, Grace and Claire Nelson, Roy and Charlie Bob Nelson and Margaret Nelson; sisters-in-law Charlotte Barnes of Cherokee, Iowa, Nancy Nelson of Marcus, and Linda Nelson of Goodyear, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David on Oct. 25, 2014; sister, Mary Jo Briggs; and brothers, Dean and Don Barnes.

Memorials in Shirlee's name can be directed to the Marcus Fire and Rescue Department.