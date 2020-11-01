Shirley Ann Campbell

Pierson, Iowa

Shirley Ann (Niebuhr) Campbell, 84, of Pierson, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Correctionville Speciality Care, in Correctionville, Iowa.

A private family service will be Thursday, Nov. 5, at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Public visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Shirley was born Oct. 31, 1935, west of Paullina, Iowa, on the family farm. She was the daughter of Alfred and Hertha (Mews) Niebuhr. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Germantown, Iowa, where she attended parochial school until the eighth grade. She graduated from Paullina High School in 1953. Shirley often shared fond memories of her classmates and teachers throughout her school years.

Upon graduating from high school, she attended Beauty School in Sioux City. There she shared an apartment with three other students. She agreed to go on a blind date with Jerald "Jerry" Campbell. On July 23, 1955, Jerry and Shirley were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Germantown. They lived near Fort Bragg, N.C., where she worked in a beauty shop while Jerry served in the U.S. Army.

They moved back to the Kingsley area in 1956. They moved to their current farm northeast of Pierson in 1968.

Shirley was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed raising chickens and crafting. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, attending many of their activities.

Jerry and Shirley belonged to several antique tractor clubs where they not only enjoyed socializing but traveling to different tractor rides in Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jerry; her children, Roger Campbell of Kingsley, Leann Riedmann and significant other, Dewey of Vermillion, S.D., Kristi and Charlie Spink of Kingsley, Lee and Stacy Campbell of Pierson, and Marsha and Lonnie Klaschen of Washta, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Vernon Niebuhr of San Mateo, Calif., and Bob and Sally Niebuhr of Sioux City; one sister-in-law, Karen and Jerry Ray of Largo, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brother, Lyle; and her son, Russell.