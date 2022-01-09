Shirley Mae Dykstra

Sioux City

Shirley Mae Dykstra, 91, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Memorial Service is to be held in summer 2022.

Shirley was born Feb. 3, 1930, to George and Hatie (Vander Stoep) Van Roekel at Maurice, Iowa. She married George Dykstra on Oct. 15, 1948, at Maurice. They lived in Orange City for two years and moved to Sioux City in 1951. She was active in PTA for many years serving as president at Irving Grade School, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School and for the Sioux City PTA Council.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City since 1951. There she served as Christian Education teacher and director, Deacon, Elder and participated with Presbyterian Women, Hand Bell Choir and Chancel Choir. Her community activities included leadership with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, Church Women United, and she volunteered for the Department of Human Services for ten years.

Shirley is survived by three children Ronald (Regene) Dykstra of Shoreview, Minn., Pamela Dykstra (Steve Mueller) of St. Paul, Minn., and David (Christie) Dykstra of Lake Villa, Ill.; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband George; daughters Barbara and Gloria; three sisters Verna (Vernon) De Kock, Mildred (Irwin) Reinking, Esther (Howard) Mieras; and two brothers Wallace (Arnetta) Van Roekel, and Howard (Edith) Van Roekel.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.