Shirley Ellen Klemmensen

Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Shirley Ellen Klemmensen, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly Sioux City, died of dementia on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Western Home Communities Martin Center in Cedar Falls.

Services will be private, with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

She was born March 1, 1936, in rural Battle Creek, Iowa, the daughter of Frederick J. and Edna P. (Stephenson) Klemmensen. Shirley graduated from Moville High School in 1954, fifth in her class.

She was a bookkeeper for many years, and later office manager at several car dealerships in Sioux City, including Salsness Buick. Shirley was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church of Moville, Iowa.

Shirley enjoyed being with family and was an avid card sender for all occasions, remembering her siblings, nieces and nephews on their birthdays and all other celebrations. She enjoyed baking all kinds of cakes and cookies, especially at Christmas time, and playing cards.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Margaret (A. Dean) Radke of Galva, Iowa; four brothers, Dan (Karen) Klemmensen of Gibsonia, Pa., Wayne (Betty) Klemmensen of Elberon, Iowa, Earl (Carole) Klemmensen of Avon Park, Fla., and Ramon (Rosemary) Klemmensen of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and many aunts and uncles.

Shirley's family would like to express their grateful appreciation for her loving care at the Western Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Western Home or the Alzheimer's Association.