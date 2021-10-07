Shirley (Perkins) Ellison

Sioux City

Shirley Beatrice (Perkins) Ellison, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, on her family farm, surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be held at Country Celebrations Event Center on Sunday. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Shirley was born March 16, 1933, in Sioux City to George and Beatrice (Heizer) Perkins. Proud to be the fourth generation to live and work on her family farm, she spoke fondly of her cows and pigs that she raised. She was passionate about 4-H where she was both a member and a leader for many years, speaking often of her many demonstrations and sewing projects.

On Sept. 14, 1963, she married Charles F. Ellison in Sioux City. They were blessed with three children. Shirley and Charles enjoyed hosting their Christmas open houses and countless other parties.

She is survived by her sons Todd (Kathy) Ellison and Tim Ellison; daughter Laura McNeil; grandchildren Erica (Mike) Antrim, George (Kaite) Ellison, Allison McNeil, and Stuart McNeil; and great-grandchildren Charles Antrim and Ahna Antrim.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Ellison; and great-grandson, Jackson Ellison.

Memorials may be sent to Meyer Brothers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Pier Center for Autism.