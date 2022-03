Shirley Hamann

Milford, Iowa

91, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Services will be held at the following times: Friday, Sept. 17 - Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., at Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home, Spirit Lake. Saturday, Sept. 18, service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake. Burial: Sept. 19, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery, Storm Lake, Iowa.