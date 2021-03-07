Shirley Elaine (Grigsby) Peck

Sioux City

Shirley Elaine (Grigsby) Peck, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Whitfield United Methodist Church, with a private family viewing prior to the service. The Rev. Liz Tucker will officiate. A private family entombment will be held Thursday, March 11, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Shirley was born Oct. 5, 1926, the daughter of Doyel E. and Lillian A. (Anderson) Grigsby. She grew up in Sioux City and attended Roosevelt Elementary, West Junior, and graduated from Central High in 1945.

Shirley married Darrell James Peck on Sept. 25, 1948, in Sioux City. To this union, three sons were born. Darrell preceded Shirley in death on June 13, 2008. Shirley was a proud homemaker. She worked as a food demonstrator at a local grocery chain; customers loved seeing her smiling face.

Shirley's faith ran deep; she was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church for over 50 years and participated in making their famous peanut brittle. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, growing flowers, gardening, and embroidery. She loved dolls and paper dolls, and making collages, as well as attracting birds and bird watching, feeding birds and lady bugs.

She was an avid letter writer; she sent many cards and wrote many letters to unknown service men in World War II. She had a deep love for the American Flag, former President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline. She was also a fan of Shirley Temple.

Those left to honor her memory are her son, Jeffrey, number one son, (Mary Ann) Peck of Sioux City and their children, Jennifer (Rob) White, Michael Peck, Kristina (Mike) Eagle Chasing, and Thomas (Andrea) Peck; son, Tracy, number two son, (Ann) Peck of Hudson, Wis. and their children, Nicholas (Megan) Peck and Tyler Peck; son, Laddy, number three son, (Trudy) Peck of Sioux City and their children, Cory (Leslie) Peck, Ryan (Elena) Peck, and Kyle (Paige) Peck; sister, June Zody of Glendive, Mont.; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorials may be offered to Whitfield United Methodist Church in Shirley's name.