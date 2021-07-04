I worked with Shirley (and Alice Copple) at the post office in Dakota City for 9 years. Recently (maybe 2019) I stopped at the house and had coffee and homemade apple pie with her (and Jerry). always thought of her as a friend. Jean
Jean Schultz
August 24, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you, Jerry. Thinking of you... Penny Karrer
Penny Karrer
Family
July 7, 2021
Caught us by surprise. Thinking of ya Jerry and family
Bill & Leah Haafke
July 7, 2021
Prayers of comfort are with you all
Remembering as a very smiling lady and eager in working for the community. Always enjoyed seeing she and husband at Panera coffee.
Kay Shelly
July 6, 2021
To Shirley´s family and friends we offer our sincere condolences. We are out of town and cannot attend
Her service. Shirley and all of you will be in our thoughts and prayers.