Stan L. Davis

Sour Lake, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Stan L. Davis, 73, of Sour Lake, Texas, formerly Sioux City, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

A celebration of Mr. Davis's life will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 29, at Idylwild Golf Club, 1100 East Pineshadows Drive, Sour Lake, Texas under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas. Please observe social distancing guidelines. His cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Coleen Shoemaker and Dale E. Brady. Most of his early years were spent in Sioux City, Iowa, where his parents, Bill and Coleen Davis raised him. Stan was a proud graduate of Sioux City Central High School, class of 1966.

He inherited a love and talent for music from his mother, Coleen. In the 8th grade he started his first band, The Moon Dawgs, where he was the lead guitarist. Stan also had a passion for sports, specifically, basketball. He attended Briar Cliff College where he played on their first-ever men's basketball team in 1966. While in college, he continued his music career with The Skeeters.

It was during this time, that he met his bride-to-be, Jeanette Owen. They were married on June 12, 1971, in Rockwell City, Iowa. Stan and Jeanette moved to Orange, Texas, shortly after. There, he followed in his father's footsteps by beginning work at a car dealership, Wickersham Ford. The move to Orange proved to solidify their love for Texas and they knew this is where they would spend their lives.

During his time in Orange, he developed a love for tennis and would eventually become the Orange City Tennis Champion. A career opportunity and his love for tennis would ultimately lead he and his family to the Pinewood community in 1980. They have resided there since.

His time in Pinewood rekindled his love for golf. Stan spent many early Saturday mornings on the course with "the cronies".

Stan's successes in car sales lead him to a career change. He became a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch in 1983 and remained in that profession. He became fully invested in the Hardin-Jefferson community through involvement with little dribblers, his wife and children's academic and athletic endeavors. That involvement would continue as his grandchildren attended and participated at Hardin-Jefferson as well. He was also proud to have served on the Hospice Board of Southeast Texas.

Stan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanette Owen Davis; children, Clay Davis and his wife, Staci and Kelly Lietzke and her husband, Rob, all of Sour Lake, Texas, and Chris Davis and his wife, Kristin, of Beaumont, Texas; sister, Connie Holles of Lafayette, La.; grandchildren, Colin Robert Lietzke, Jaystan William Davis, Clayton Owen Davis, Palmer Kate Davis, Ryan Ellington Davis, Mary Crawford Davis, and Driver Harrison Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Coleen and Bill Davis; and biological father, Dale Brady.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tommy Hinton, Jennifer Bryant, N.P., and Dr. Stephan Rosenfeld for their selfless and compassionate care throughout Stan's illness. Thank you to Meagan Roebuck and The Team at Kindred Hospice for their loving care. We have the deepest appreciation for Father Martin Nelson as he guided us spiritually.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hardin-Jefferson Education Foundation, c/o Stan Davis Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 398, China, Texas 77613.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.