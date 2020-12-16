Menu
Steve Bolton
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Steve Bolton

Le Mars, Iowa

Steven Bolton, 59, of Le Mars passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services were held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Paul Eisele officiated. Burial followed in the Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation with the family present was held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the funeral home, with a prayer service. Services have been uploaded to the funeral home's website. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Steven Dale Bolton was born Nov. 2, 1961 in Le Mars, the son of Teddie and Valeria (Bainbridge) Bolton. He grew up on a farm in Union Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa. He attended grade school at Union and graduated from Remsen Union High School in 1980.

Following his graduation, Steve started working at Marcus Lumber Company in January of 1981, and remained with the Leavitt family for almost 40 years.

On June 4, 1983, he married Donna Hansen. They made their home on an acreage near Oyens, Iowa. They had two children, Tim and Daniel.

Steve had a fond passion for International tractors and farm equipment, although anything that had to do with farming, he enjoyed.

Steve volunteered on the Oyens Fire Department, starting in 1992. As his children grew up, they learned from seeing Steve's unselfish need to help others that they too were inspired to volunteer. With his wife also signing on, they became a dedicated family with a commitment to serve others.

Steve was so very proud of his boys and the responsible men they became. He was so happy when they married such special girls. His grandchildren made him beam with joy. He so loved his role of being a grandpa.

He loved all animals, including cattle and especially dogs. If there was a dog to pet, he would spend the time he needed to give it a good petting.

Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna of Le Mars; his sons Tim (Rachel) Bolton of Oyens, and Daniel (Krista) Bolton of rural Kingsley; two grandsons, Briggs and Cal Bolton; his brother, Kenny (Vicky) Bolton of Le Mars; his mother-in-law, Kay Hansen of Remsen, Iowa; his brother-in-law, Michael Hansen of Merrill, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Teddie and Valeria Bolton; his sister, Brenda Bolton; and a brother-in-law, Dan Rodriguez.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Dec
20
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
27 Entries
Our sympathy to Steve’s families! He was a great assist to the Oyens town and fire and Rescue group, I always enjoyed working with Steve and Donna at the Remsen Demo derby food stand. He will be missed by all friends and family, the Dean and Kathy Rhodes family
Dean Rhodes
Classmate
January 30, 2021
Super guy! Hard worker and always friendly at the lumber yard. He will be missed. Just found out today.
Jason Schleef
Acquaintance
January 2, 2021
Donna and Family. My heart goes out to all of you in the loss of your husband and dad. Thankful that you have our Lord and Savior to lean on. God's blessings to all of you.
Janette Coover
Friend
December 28, 2020
Dear Donna and family,
We are very sorry for your loss. We will continue to pray and God’s blessings upon you all.
Kim and Sharon Sparr
December 22, 2020
Donna, Tim , Dan and Family, I'm Very Sorry to hear this about Steve.
Steve was a Great Person, always had a smile and very eager to ask how things were going for me and my Family.

Shelly Gagnon
Feld Fire Inc
Shelly Gagnon
December 20, 2020
Donna, my sympathies to all your family! Steve was a wonderful person!
Pamela
December 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you Donna And Your Boys Dan and Tim and Families! God Bless You! You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Dave and Mary Ann Pick
December 20, 2020
Donna and boys, sorry for your loss of Steve. He was a good man. He will be in your heart forever.
Marg Sanow
Friend
December 18, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Steve's passing. My sympathy and thoughts are with the family. I was just up there in March for Jeune's funeral; it's FAR too soon to lose another family member, let alone one so young and unexpectedly. Patty, Steve's Second Cousin (One of George & Darlene's Daughters)
Patty Perkins
Family
December 17, 2020
Donna & Family,
We are saddened to hear of Steve’s passing. He never knew a stranger and was a friend to so many! May he Rest In Peace.
Rick & Sherri Harms
December 17, 2020
Prayers for Donna, Tim & Dan. May god bring you strength through the upcoming days and weeks. Steve was such a great guy.. loved to joke when I saw him even thought it had been years
Chellene Hohbach-Tewes
December 17, 2020
Donna and family, our sympathies on the loss of your husband, father, and brother. May he RIP and be welcomed with open arms.
Don and Joanie Overman.
Don Overman
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Donna & family, we are so very sorry to hear about Steve's passing. He was a fun guy to be around and we will miss him.
David & Cindy Kass
Friend
December 16, 2020
Donna sorry about your loss to your family . May Steve rest in peace .
Rick Voss
Friend
December 16, 2020
I wish I was able to visit with you and the family more often than we did love BRIAN, KRISTINA AND JOSHUA BAINBRIDGE
Brian Bainbridge
Family
December 16, 2020
Donna and family, I'm so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. God bless you and the family.
Patricia Kelley (Shea)
Acquaintance
December 16, 2020
Steve was a friend, liked to joke around with me, he will be missed
Mike Vaske
Friend
December 15, 2020
Donna and family. We are so sorry to hear this news about Steve. We will keep all of you in our prayers. We pray that God will shower all of you with his blessings during this difficult time.
Anita Schroeder Hopp
December 15, 2020
Donna, Dan & Krista, Tim, Rachel & boys- we are so sorry to hear about the loss of Steve. You are all in our thoughts & prayers! There are no words to lessen the pain, but hold on the many memories you shared as those are now priceless treasures! Deepest sympathies to you all...
Dawn & Mike McLaughlin
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Donna, Tim and Dan, words cannot express how saddened I am. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Steve was a friend to many and will not be forgotten.
Cheryl Cronin
December 15, 2020
Donna n kids, we are so so sorry to hear bout the loss of Steve. You are all in our thoughts n prayers. Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Betty Sundt n Tony Schaa.
Betty Sundt
Friend
December 15, 2020
Donna, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your familybare in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Brown
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
Sending all of our sympathies and love. Tom & I know Steve from Marcus Lumber. Tom spent much time in his office working on jobs together. I could never get out of that place without Steve giving me a boatload of crap and making my laugh. He was as synonymous to Marcus Lumber as the red shirt he always wore. Steve will be missed greatly.

Tom & Peg Hohbach
Friend
December 15, 2020
Donna, Tim and Dan. Our thoughts and prayers continue with you, your family and community from us and the Orange City Fire Department family.
Dan & Karen Roghair
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
We knew Steve from Marcus Lumber. Super nice guy. Our prayers are with his family and friends. God bless!
Lloyd & Janice Mattoon
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
Our hearts are so sadden for the loss of Steve, Gone to soon. Our thoughts and prayers to Donna, Tim & Rachel, Daniel & Krista. He will be dearly missed by the Schnepf Family. Loren, Sandy and Families
Sandy Schnepf
Friend
December 14, 2020
Donna, Tim and Danny and families. Thinking of you and sending our prayers and support during this trying time.
Terry & Janeen
Friend
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results