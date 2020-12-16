Steve Bolton

Le Mars, Iowa

Steven Bolton, 59, of Le Mars passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services were held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Paul Eisele officiated. Burial followed in the Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation with the family present was held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the funeral home, with a prayer service. Services have been uploaded to the funeral home's website. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Steven Dale Bolton was born Nov. 2, 1961 in Le Mars, the son of Teddie and Valeria (Bainbridge) Bolton. He grew up on a farm in Union Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa. He attended grade school at Union and graduated from Remsen Union High School in 1980.

Following his graduation, Steve started working at Marcus Lumber Company in January of 1981, and remained with the Leavitt family for almost 40 years.

On June 4, 1983, he married Donna Hansen. They made their home on an acreage near Oyens, Iowa. They had two children, Tim and Daniel.

Steve had a fond passion for International tractors and farm equipment, although anything that had to do with farming, he enjoyed.

Steve volunteered on the Oyens Fire Department, starting in 1992. As his children grew up, they learned from seeing Steve's unselfish need to help others that they too were inspired to volunteer. With his wife also signing on, they became a dedicated family with a commitment to serve others.

Steve was so very proud of his boys and the responsible men they became. He was so happy when they married such special girls. His grandchildren made him beam with joy. He so loved his role of being a grandpa.

He loved all animals, including cattle and especially dogs. If there was a dog to pet, he would spend the time he needed to give it a good petting.

Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna of Le Mars; his sons Tim (Rachel) Bolton of Oyens, and Daniel (Krista) Bolton of rural Kingsley; two grandsons, Briggs and Cal Bolton; his brother, Kenny (Vicky) Bolton of Le Mars; his mother-in-law, Kay Hansen of Remsen, Iowa; his brother-in-law, Michael Hansen of Merrill, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Teddie and Valeria Bolton; his sister, Brenda Bolton; and a brother-in-law, Dan Rodriguez.