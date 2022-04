Steven R. 'Steve' Brown

Ida Grove, Iowa

66, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Services: April 6 at 10:30 a.m., OABCIG High School Gymnasium, Ida Grove. Burial: following services, Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove. Visitation: April 5 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the gymnasium. Arrangements with Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove. Livestream of service available at the funeral home's Facebook page.