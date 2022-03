Steven C. 'Cheeks' Burmakow

Paullina, Iowa

62, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Services: Feb. 25 at 1 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina. Burial: at a later date, Calvary Cemetery, Primghar, Iowa. Visitation: Feb. 25 from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Masks recommended.