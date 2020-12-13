Steven Wayne Caskey

Sioux City, formerly Westfield, Iowa

Steven Wayne Caskey, 67, of Sioux City, formerly Westfield, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at a local hospital following a short illness.

A private funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The service will be live streamed at https:/youtu.bewhMIZUPcmU. A public visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 15 persons will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Burial will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Correctionville. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Steven was born May 3, 1953, at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C., the son of Darrel and Donna (Willer) Caskey. After returning from the service, the family started farming near Westfield. They later moved to the South Dakota side of Akron where his two siblings were born, Penny and Doug.

Steve and Doug attended school at Union Creek School until they family moved to Westfield again in 1966. He then attended Westfield Community Schools. Upon graduation, Steven moved to Sioux City and worked for Swift & Co. He then moved to South Sioux City and worked at IBP for several years. While IBP was on strike, Steve would work on the family farm.

He decided on a change of career and moved to Sioux City, and he started working in maintenance for an apartment complex where he became what he called a "house mechanic." He retired in 2018 and did some work here and there to help people out until he passed away. In 1976, Steven married Seanna Mizerski in South Sioux City. They had a daughter, Mary Caskey, in 1980.

On Aug. 1, 1986, Steve married Sharon Putzier. To this marriage, seven additional children were brought into the family, Dale, Dennis, Don, Deb, Krystal, Tina, and Kandi Putzier which made them a family of 10. Sharon passed away three days prior to Steven.

Steve and Sharon joined the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, they were sealed together on July 26, 2006 in a Temple in Omaha. He was active in the church and taught Sunday school.

Steve and Sharon were long-time members ARC of Woodbury County and were very active in advocating for individuals with disabilities. Both Steve and Sharon helped out with events and writing many letters to government officials to help advocate for the rights of individuals with disabilities. Steve also was a Boy Scouts Leader.

Those left to honor his memory are his sister, Penny (Steve Haire) Caskey of Akron, Iowa; two step-sisters Brenda (Harry) Lewis of Hiawatha, Kan., and Glenda (Kenny) Edie of Robison, Kan.; daughters, Mary Caskey of Lawton, Iowa; step-sons, Donald (Cindy) Putzier of Arkansas, Dale Putzier of California, and Dennis Putzier of Illinois; step-daughters, Deb (Chris) Fegenbush, Tina (Doug) Young, Krystal (Doug) Gough, all of Sioux City, Kandi Putzier of Lawton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; father, Darrel Caskey, mother, Donna Caskey-Martin; brother, Douglas and sister-in-law, Mickey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orval and Ada Heath; brother-in-law, Don Heath; and step-sons, Bud and David Putzier.

Pallbearers will be Cody Putzier, Roman Reier, Matt Hicks, Mike Caskey, Casey Pulfrey, Trevor Mammen, and Nathan Dickson. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Caskey, Eldon Caskey, Danny Caskey, Jack Harkness, and JD Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the family.