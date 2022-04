Twilla, I really liked you & Steve. You guys were always up-beat about things. I could tell Steve was once a hell raiser like me !! I´m getting ready to go through pain like never before too Twilla. My father is on Hospice, & is dying at home. Slowly he´s fading out. Miss you. Hugs from here. Tell your daughter hello for me please & thank you. May he R.I.P.

Tony Counter March 30, 2021