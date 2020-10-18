Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven P. Galigan

Steven P. 'Norton' Galigan

Marcus, Iowa

Steven P. "Norton" Galigan, 71, of Marcus, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will follow in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service scheduled at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Steven Paul "Norton" Galigan was born on May 25, 1949, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Paul and Margaret (Nelson) Galigan. He was raised in Marcus, Iowa, and graduated from Marcus High School. Following high school, he attended Iowa Lakes Community College where he studied accounting. During his younger years, Steve worked for the Marcus Newspaper. He also worked at the liquor store in Remsen, Iowa, and drove a truck for Ames and Bass Trucking.

On Aug. 3, 1968, Steve and Nancy Ione "Red" McQueen were united in marriage at Meadow Star United Methodist Church in rural Washta, Iowa. They made their home in Marcus. Norton began his longtime career with the City of Marcus in 1979. He worked for the city until he retired in 2011. During his retirement years, Norton worked part-time at Schmillen Construction and assisted the Mayer and Ohlendorf families with farming. He also helped out in the kitchen at the Old Panhead Restaurant.

Norton loved the outdoors and loved to duck, goose and deer hunt. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. When he wasn't doing those things, he could be found watching NASCAR and old westerns.

He is survived by a sister, Shari Galigan of Albuquerque, N.M.; a niece, Samantha of Albuquerque; close friends, Beth Enneking and Larry Weber; and many friends around Marcus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Nancy on July17, 2012.

A memorial will be established in Norton's memory. Donations may be directed to the family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home - Marcus
206 East Pine P.O. Box 563, Marcus, IA 51035
Oct
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home - Marcus
206 East Pine P.O. Box 563, Marcus, IA 51035
Oct
19
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home - Marcus
206 East Pine P.O. Box 563, Marcus, IA 51035
Oct
20
Service
10:30a.m.
Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home - Marcus
206 East Pine P.O. Box 563, Marcus, IA 51035
Oct
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home - Marcus
206 East Pine P.O. Box 563, Marcus, IA 51035
Funeral services provided by:
Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home - Marcus
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.