Steven L. Parrish
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Steven L. Parrish

Sergeant Bluff

56, died Friday, June 4, 2021. No services held at this time. Arrangements with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sad to hear of Steve's passing. He was such a good person and I remember him well from back in school. I pray that he had a life filled with happiness and that he is now resting peacefully. In my prayers.
Kelli Kohles-Blatchford
School
June 9, 2021
