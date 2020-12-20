Menu
Susan Chandler
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN

Susan Chandler

Rockwood, Tenn.

Mrs. Susan M. Chandler, 58, of Rockwood passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, peacefully at home.

Services and visitation were held on Dec. 1 at Rockwood Church of Christ. Burial was held on Dec. 2 in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Arrangements were with Evans Mortuary in Rockwood.

Susan was born on July 28, 1962, to Laura and Walter Williams. On Nov. 29, 1980, Susan married Don Chandler. Together they raised two boys, Matthew and Daniel. Susan served Rockwood Church of Christ both as an elder's wife and the church secretary. Susan cherished time spent with her grandchildren, Aubrey, Elliot, Kate, and Eleanor. She also had a love of reading, cooking, and taking her golden retriever on adventures.

Susan is survived by her husband, Don Chandler of Rockwood; sons, Matthew Chandler (Laura) of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Daniel Chandler (Megan) of Huntsville, Ala.; mother, Laura Williams of Sioux City; grandchildren, Aubrey Chandler, Elliot Chandler, Katherine Chandler, and Eleanor Chandler; siblings, Thomas Williams of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jamie Milligan of Ames, Iowa; as well as many good friends.

Susan is preceded in death by her father, Walter Williams.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Rockwood Church of Christ.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Evans Mortuary
