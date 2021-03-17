Menu
Susan M. Foulk
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Susan M. Foulk

Sioux City

Susan M. Foulk, 78, of Sioux City died Monday, March 15, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Susan was born Nov. 16, 1942 in Sioux City, the daughter of Dr. James and Adel (Badgerow) Reeder. She grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1960. Susan married Robert Foulk Oct. 27, 1973. Together they made their home in Sioux City.

Susan loved dogs and was a member of the great Plains Kennel Club. She also enjoyed camping at Timber Ridge.

She is survived by her husband Robert Foulk of Sioux City; three children, Joe Foulk of Sioux City, Nina Jarrett of Sergeant Bluff, and Leah Foulk of Sioux City; two step-children, Robin Sedlacek of Allen, Texas, and Jeni West of Bronson, Iowa; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Reeder, and Mark Reeder.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Sara.

Memorials may be directed to partnersforpatriots.org or Shriner's Children's Hospital.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to you all. May God bless you and keep you in his hands during this time of loss. Hugs to you
Brett and Faith Lambert
March 24, 2021
