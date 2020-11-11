Susan Jean Hamilton

Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Susan Jean Hamilton, 75, of Scottsdale, formerly Sioux City, a true servant of the Lord, passed into eternal glory on Nov. 1, 2020, in Scottsdale.

Services honoring Susan will be 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Cornerstone World Outreach, 1625 Glen Ellen Road in Sioux City.

Susan was born on Nov. 22, 1944, in Sioux City. Her parents were Walter and Maxine Wyant of Sioux City.

She was previously married to Jon Dannenberg and married Jimmy Hamilton on Aug. 16, 2002.

Susan was a woman of tremendous faith and was committed to the way, the truth and the life of Jesus Christ.

In addition to being a fabulous mother, she also achieved a number of awards in her life including being named Mrs. Iowa in 1992.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Wyant; a sister, Lynne Wyant; three sons, Jason Dannenberg and his wife, Shelli, Todd Dannenberg and his wife, Melissa, and Kenny Osterloh and his wife, Nicki; and grandchildren, Jaedyn Dannenberg, Baily Boetcher, Brily Boetcher, Lily Dannenberg, Lauren Dannenberg, Blake Dannenberg, and Bryce Dannenberg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse or St. Jude.