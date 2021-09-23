Susan Christine Sanderson

Sergeant Bluff

Susan Christine Sanderson, 68, of Sergeant Bluff died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at noon on Friday at Christy Smith Morningside Chapel with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Susan was born in Sioux City on Sept. 18, 1953, the daughter of Martha Viola Downhour. She attended Sergeant Bluff Community Schools graduating with the class of 1971. She was united in marriage with Randy Sanderson June 17, 1995, in Hinton, Iowa.

Susan worked at several different employers in the Siouxland area and eventually retired after several years at PECH Optical in 2007. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, as well as spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events. She also enjoyed going gambling, and she and Randy served as housing parents for members of the Sioux City Musketeers for several years.

She is survived by her husband Randy of Sergeant Bluff; daughter Christy Schnee and her husband Curt of Sergeant Bluff; daughter Kim Leaver and her wife Torrey of Sioux City; son Greg Leaver of Sioux City; two grandchildren Erika and Ethan Schnee; two brothers Keith Kilpatrick and Maynard Kilpatrick Jr; three sisters Tina Kilpatrick, Nancy Cleveland, and Michele Willer; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special aunt Dort Muxfeldt.

She was preceded in death by her mother; and father Maynard Kilpatrick Sr.

Please make memorials payable to the family for designation at a later date.