Tambi Michaele Voss
1983 - 2022
BORN
1983
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Tambi Michaele Voss

South Sioux City

Tambi Michaele Voss, 38, of South Sioux City passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tambi was born Sept. 25, 1983, in Sioux City, the daughter of Scott and Rhonda (Carney) Tucker. She graduated from South Sioux City in 2001. Tambi married Christopher Voss on Oct. 23, 2010, in South Sioux City. She was the beloved mother to Kandiss, Hannah, and Brody.

Tambi worked as a housekeeper for Comfort Inn and Suites and most recently the Federal Building. She enjoyed taking walks, swimming, family game nights, baking with her daughters, decorating for holidays, especially Christmas, which started the day after Halloween, and celebrating all of the holidays with her family. Tambi had a mild obsession with coffee, Scentsy, Marilyn Monroe, the color purple, giraffes, and her family.

She is survived by her husband Christopher; children Kandiss, Hannah, and Brody of South Sioux City; parents Scott and wife Karrissa Tucker of Sioux City and Rhoda Tucker of Dakota City; and brother Troy Tucker and girlfriend Amber of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her precious cats Oliver and Bonkers; bunny Thumper; and dog Poochie.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
4:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Theresa & Gene Goergen
March 23, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the Voss & Tucker families. Words cannot even begin to imagine loosing Tammi.. Take care, fly high Tambi.
Bev Tucker-Lynott & Jeff Tucker
March 23, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I pray God comforts your hearts and give you peace that passes all understanding.
Beth Goetschius
March 21, 2022
Love and light to you all.
Connie reynolds.
March 20, 2022
ill never forget ur little laugh tambi. until we meet again... fly high my friend
Jennifer Huseman (Harbeck) and Adam Giersdorf
Friend
March 20, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Tambi friends and family. May your memory live forever you will be truly missed.
Chris and Heather Keleher
Friend
March 20, 2022
