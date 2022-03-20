Tambi Michaele Voss

South Sioux City

Tambi Michaele Voss, 38, of South Sioux City passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tambi was born Sept. 25, 1983, in Sioux City, the daughter of Scott and Rhonda (Carney) Tucker. She graduated from South Sioux City in 2001. Tambi married Christopher Voss on Oct. 23, 2010, in South Sioux City. She was the beloved mother to Kandiss, Hannah, and Brody.

Tambi worked as a housekeeper for Comfort Inn and Suites and most recently the Federal Building. She enjoyed taking walks, swimming, family game nights, baking with her daughters, decorating for holidays, especially Christmas, which started the day after Halloween, and celebrating all of the holidays with her family. Tambi had a mild obsession with coffee, Scentsy, Marilyn Monroe, the color purple, giraffes, and her family.

She is survived by her husband Christopher; children Kandiss, Hannah, and Brody of South Sioux City; parents Scott and wife Karrissa Tucker of Sioux City and Rhoda Tucker of Dakota City; and brother Troy Tucker and girlfriend Amber of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her precious cats Oliver and Bonkers; bunny Thumper; and dog Poochie.