Terence C. Taggart
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Funeral Home - Vermillion
1120 E Main St
Vermillion, SD

Terence C. 'Terry' Taggart

Vermillion, S.D.

Terence C. "Terry" Taggart, 86, of Vermillion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 11, at his residence.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home of Vermillion.

Terry was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Thomas and Gertrude (Brennan) Taggart. He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1954 and graduated from Loras College in 1958 with his Bachelor's degree in English and History. He attended graduate school at USD, served in the Marine Corps and married Madalen Leonard on July 28, 1962 in Sioux City.

Terry and Madalen moved to Vermillion in 1976, when they purchased Whimps Restaurant until 1980 and in 1981, they purchased Bunyans Bar in Vermillion, retiring in 2007. He had a house at the Missouri River since 1960, was an avid fisherman and duck hunter.

While owning Whimps and Bunyans, Terry developed many great friendships with a lot of people. During his retirement, he served on the Clay County Conservation Board for many years, and was also President of the Clay County Park and was very instrumental in the growth of the campground.

He is survived by his wife, Madalen of Vermillion; his two sons, Thomas (Sarah) Taggart and Timothy (Becky Anglin) Taggart, all of Vermillion; his daughter, Tara Taggart of Inver Grove Heights, Minn; his grandsons, Travis (Gabi) Taggart, Jeff (Sidney) Anglin and Kyle and Mason Pickett; granddaughters, Sophia, Anneliese, Elaina and Taryn Taggart; and great-granddaughters, Addison and Paityn Taggart and Willow Anglin.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane and Frank Sailors, Joan and Kenneth DeVries; and a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Ady Taggart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Agnes Catholic School.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Sep
14
Rosary
5:00p.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Sep
14
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Sep
15
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Hansen Funeral Home - Vermillion
