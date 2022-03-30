Terri Lynn Wellenstein

Sioux City

Terri Lynn (Boggs) Wellenstein, 67, of Sioux City passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 after a brief battle against cancer.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Heartland Community Baptist Church, 2201 W 19th Street, Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.

Terri was born on Oct. 13, 1954, to Wilbur and Jo Ann Boggs (Collins) in Sioux City. She married the love of her life, Michael Bruce Wellenstein on Aug. 30, 1973, in Sioux City.

Terri is survived by her two children, son Chris Wellenstein (Jessica), and daughter Crystal Wellenstein (Carlos Garcia); stepson, Troy Wellenstein (Leia); brothers, Gary Boggs (Kitty) and Barry Boggs (Judy); sister-in-law Shelly Boggs; uncle LeRoy Boggs (Carla); aunt Lorraine Ugilano (Boggs); nieces; nephews; and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Boggs; and loving husband, Michael.