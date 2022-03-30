Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terri Lynn Wellenstein
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
11:00a.m.
Heartland Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers

Terri Lynn Wellenstein

Sioux City

Terri Lynn (Boggs) Wellenstein, 67, of Sioux City passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 after a brief battle against cancer.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Heartland Community Baptist Church, 2201 W 19th Street, Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.

Terri was born on Oct. 13, 1954, to Wilbur and Jo Ann Boggs (Collins) in Sioux City. She married the love of her life, Michael Bruce Wellenstein on Aug. 30, 1973, in Sioux City.

Terri is survived by her two children, son Chris Wellenstein (Jessica), and daughter Crystal Wellenstein (Carlos Garcia); stepson, Troy Wellenstein (Leia); brothers, Gary Boggs (Kitty) and Barry Boggs (Judy); sister-in-law Shelly Boggs; uncle LeRoy Boggs (Carla); aunt Lorraine Ugilano (Boggs); nieces; nephews; and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Boggs; and loving husband, Michael.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Heartland Community Baptist Church
2201 W 19th Street, Sioux City, IA
Mar
31
Service
12:00p.m.
Heartland Community Baptist Church
2201 W 19th Street, Sioux City, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.