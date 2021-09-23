Terry was a wonderful husband, father and friend. Indeed a friend he was to us. We send our love from Texas now, but the friendship we have will always be treasured.
Chad, Stephanie and Eryn Sandwell
Friend
September 23, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Terry's family. I can't imagine the pain you are going through now. Terry was a kind soul, great classmate and friend to so many. He will be truly missed. He left a wonderful mark in this world. I pray your memories bring you joy and God's eternal promise gives you peace.
Nadine Peatrowsky
School
September 23, 2021
We have so many wonderful memories of Terry. He was a great neighbor, elder, father, and friend. He will live on in all of our hearts. Our love and support go out to Susan and the kids. We are here for anything you need. God bless and keep you and give you peace in the days to come.
Wes and Anna Michaelson
Friend
September 23, 2021
May God's tender loving arms comfort you in your sorrow and bring you strength in the days to come. Our deepest Sympathies.
Joe & Kirsten Loofe
Other
September 23, 2021
Our thoughts and prayer are with you all. Terry was an absolutely great person. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. We Love you all
Valerie Waagmeester
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Terry. Terry was a classmate and friend of mine since we were kids. This is just such a loss as he was such a wonderful person. I'm at a loss for words. Prayers and hugs to your entire family.
Lori Mersch and family
Michael and Lori (Fenske) Mersch and family
Friend
September 23, 2021
Oh, Susan... our hearts are so heavy for you and your family. Know that you have so many people who love you and will hold you up in prayer. Sending our deepest sympathies.
Bob and Janel Lesan
Friend
September 23, 2021
Dear Susan and family,
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your husband, and father Terry. Our hearts are breaking for you and your family. We are keeping you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May Gods wrap His loving arms around you all at this sad time and give you His peace that only He can give, comfort you with His great promises and give you strength now and in the days to come. With our deepest sympathy,