Dear Susan and family, Please accept our heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your husband, and father Terry. Our hearts are breaking for you and your family. We are keeping you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May Gods wrap His loving arms around you all at this sad time and give you His peace that only He can give, comfort you with His great promises and give you strength now and in the days to come. With our deepest sympathy,

John & Barb Olson & Family, September 23, 2021