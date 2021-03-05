Theodore G. Saltzman Jr.

Dakota Dunes

Theodore G. Saltzman Jr., 81, of Dakota Dunes, formerly South Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home following a 12-year bout with Parkinson's Disease.

Private family services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Revs. Terry Roeder and Andrew Sohm will concelebrate the Mass. Private burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ted was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Sioux City; he was the son of Theodore G. Saltzman Sr. and Mary (Fowler) Saltzman. Ted grew up in South Sioux City and graduated from South Sioux City High School.

On Jan. 5, 1962, Ted married M. Colleen Callahan in South Sioux City at St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Ted owned and operated the original Callahan's and the Dublin House in South Sioux City. He was an entrepreneur and was involved in the ownership of Pioneer Bank, where he served as its chairman of the board. He also was instrumental in the Burger King franchises in Siouxland and Yuma, Ariz., Shen-Dae-Man Properties, and Shen-Dae-Man Farms.

Ted was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was actively involved with the Crittenton Center. Ted enjoyed playing golf and spending winters in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

He is survived by his wife, M. Colleen Saltzman of Dakota Dunes; his daughter, Sundae Haggerty and her husband, Shawn of South Sioux City; his son, Shennen Saltzman and his wife, Kathleen of Dakota Dunes; a brother, Alvin Saltzman (Karen) of Beatrice, Neb.; a sister, Beverly Stotts of Madison, S.D.; six grandchildren, Montana Haggerty, Morgan Bousquet (Nick), Claire, Teddy, Molly and Bridget Saltzman; and a great- granddaughter, Quinn Bousquet.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Saltzman; and a brother-in-law, Gary Stotts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Crittenton Center, Hospice of Siouxland, or Catholic Charities.