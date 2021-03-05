Menu
Theodore G. Saltzman Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Theodore G. Saltzman Jr.

Dakota Dunes

Theodore G. Saltzman Jr., 81, of Dakota Dunes, formerly South Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home following a 12-year bout with Parkinson's Disease.

Private family services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Revs. Terry Roeder and Andrew Sohm will concelebrate the Mass. Private burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ted was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Sioux City; he was the son of Theodore G. Saltzman Sr. and Mary (Fowler) Saltzman. Ted grew up in South Sioux City and graduated from South Sioux City High School.

On Jan. 5, 1962, Ted married M. Colleen Callahan in South Sioux City at St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Ted owned and operated the original Callahan's and the Dublin House in South Sioux City. He was an entrepreneur and was involved in the ownership of Pioneer Bank, where he served as its chairman of the board. He also was instrumental in the Burger King franchises in Siouxland and Yuma, Ariz., Shen-Dae-Man Properties, and Shen-Dae-Man Farms.

Ted was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was actively involved with the Crittenton Center. Ted enjoyed playing golf and spending winters in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

He is survived by his wife, M. Colleen Saltzman of Dakota Dunes; his daughter, Sundae Haggerty and her husband, Shawn of South Sioux City; his son, Shennen Saltzman and his wife, Kathleen of Dakota Dunes; a brother, Alvin Saltzman (Karen) of Beatrice, Neb.; a sister, Beverly Stotts of Madison, S.D.; six grandchildren, Montana Haggerty, Morgan Bousquet (Nick), Claire, Teddy, Molly and Bridget Saltzman; and a great- granddaughter, Quinn Bousquet.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Saltzman; and a brother-in-law, Gary Stotts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Crittenton Center, Hospice of Siouxland, or Catholic Charities.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Sean Keenan and family
March 7, 2021
A Good Man who accompliced so much from his humble beginnings and a good friend,always with a smile on his face.
Pat Engel
March 5, 2021
Our condolences for the loss of dear Teddy. We will miss him!
Kyle and Sandy Harris
March 5, 2021
With deepest sympathy to the family. A very great individual has been lost. Lots of great memories.
Fran Palmersheim
March 5, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Ted's passing. He was such a wonderful guy to work for. We were always glad to see him. Prayers for his family in this time of saddness. I will always remember the nice things he did for me while working for him.
Tina herfel
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results