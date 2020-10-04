Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa J. Christansen

Theresa J. Christansen

Camarillo, Calif., formerly Salix, Iowa

Theresa Jeanne (Bertrand) Christansen, 90, of Camarillo, formerly of Salix, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020.

Due to current public health restrictions, no memorial services are planned.

Theresa was born on Dec. 26, 1929. In addition to her long career as a bookkeeper, Theresa taught Catholic religious education for 25 years, helping to prepare many young people to receive their first communion. Even through her declining health, she maintained the cheerful attitude and sweetness that drew so many to her and will keep her memory dear to all who knew her.

Theresa will be missed by her husband of 63 years, Robert; their children and spouses, Ted (Rosa), Ann (DW) and Mary (Jeff); granddaughter, Nina; Theresa's sister, MariaLayna (Paul) Cuce; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity. Theresa gave to many charities during her life with those supporting children, veterans and Catholic causes being particular favorites.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.