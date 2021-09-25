Thomas 'Tom' Bjork

Sioux City

Thomas "Tom" Bjork, 68, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 21, 2021, during surgery at the University of Kansas Heart Center.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Riverside Lutheran Church, with lunch and fellowship following. Visitation, with family present, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, with Sharing of Memories at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Sloan, Iowa Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tom was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Sioux City, to Roy and Lois (Engebrigtson) Bjork. He attended Emerson Grade School, West Junior, and graduated from Central High School in 1970. He then attended Wayne State College and graduated from Morningside College with a double major in Math and Physics and a minor in Computer Science.

On June 16, 1973, Tom was united in marriage to Sally Boyer. They were blessed with a daughter, Melanie.

Tom spent the majority of his career writing databases and maintaining imaging equipment. In January of 1994, he had the opportunity to begin the job he loved at Microfilm Imaging Systems of Omaha. He traveled South Dakota from courthouse to courthouse knowing every mile marker throughout South Dakota and Iowa and making many friends along the way.

Tom's sense of humor always had people wondering if they should believe his story or roll their eyes. Many memories were created while spending weekends with his brothers, Jim and Paul, working on the '53 Chevy pickup, even if it was a Chevy. Tom also enjoyed attending Morningside football and basketball games.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sally; their daughter, Melanie (Jack) Byler; and his pride and joy, his grandson, Nick; other survivors include his brothers, Dr. James Bjork of Dakota Dunes, Paul (Cindy) Bjork of Urbandale; the brothers-in-law he considered to be brothers, Scott (Ruth) Boyer of Naperville, Ill., and Don (Linda) Boyer of McCook Lake, S.D.; his sister-in-law, Chris (Kevin) Hutfless of Syracuse, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lois; his in-laws, Vernon and Bernice Boyer; his brother-in-law, Randall Boyer; and two nephews, Michael and Matthew Boyer.