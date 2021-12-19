Thomas Leo Comstock

Sioux City, formerly Sergeant Bluff

Thomas Lee Comstock, 75, of Sioux City and recently of Sergeant Bluff died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Private services will be held.

Thomas grew up in Denison, Iowa, "across the park," attended St. Rose of Lima Grade School, and graduated from Denison High. In 1968, he graduated from Maryville College in Missouri with degrees in history and sociology. After serving in the Army, he taught school in Florida and briefly in Siouxland.

He acquired Donaven's Reef Restaurant and Bar where he was known as "Commodore Tom," well appreciated for his barbeque ribs and prime rib. He became beverage manager for the Belle of Sioux City Riverboat and tended bar for the Hilton and the Sioux City Country Club.

Tom loved sports, especially football and baseball. He remembered plays, players stats, and dates for his favorites: Hawkeyes, Vikings, Twins, and Royals.

Tom is survived by his cousin Cheral Robinson; many friends; and Dee Davis and her daughter Stephanie Davis whom he adored and considered a stepdaughter.