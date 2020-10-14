Thomas H. Van Vossen

Sioux City

Thomas "Tom" H. Van Vossen, 77, of Sioux City, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. His was a life well-lived. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City. The Rev. Jason Van Wyk will officiate. Burial service will follow. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. For those unable to attend, Tom's service will be live streamed at Peace Reformed Church's Facebook page. Social distancing and mask protocols will be required for both the visitation and the funeral.

Tom was born on May, 11, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Thomas and Martha (Klip) Van Vossen. He grew up in the Englewood neighborhood and was a 1964 graduate of Worsham Mortuary College, all in the Chicago area.

On Nov. 27, 1965, Tom and Alma J. Reinsma were united in marriage in Sanborn, Iowa and made their home in Sioux City. Tom was a funeral director for his entire career. He initially worked for both Bourne and Beukema Funeral Homes in Chicago, but spent the majority of his life working in Sioux City for Nelson-Berger Funeral Service and Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes. Tom was also part of a team that worked with United Airlines and government agencies following the Flight 232 plane crash in Sioux City.

He was a foundational member of Peace Reformed Church, and volunteered in various programs in the church. He and Alma were dedicated to building and serving the church family. He was a long-time member of the Sioux City Lion's Club and also involved with the Antique Car Club as he was an old car enthusiast.

Survivors include his sons and their wives, Steve and Brenda (Ernst) Van Vossen of Hastings, Minn., and Mark and Melissa (Brownlee) Van Vossen of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Alyssa, Lexi, Olivia, Isabel, and Reid; and sisters, Mardie (Peter) Boersma of Frankfort, Ill., and Carole Van Vossen of Memphis, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alma; his parents, Thomas and Martha Van Vossen; and brother, John Brown.

Memorials may be directed through Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Kids Hope USA (www.kidshopeusa.org).