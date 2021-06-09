Menu
Thomas A. Houts
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Thomas A. Houts

Sioux City

Thomas A. Houts, 43, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at M's Restaurant, 1021 4th Street, Sioux City. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting with arrangements. Condolences maybe directed to the funeral home.

Thomas Allen Houts was born Nov. 3, 1977 in Frederick, Okla., the son of Allen and Esther "Sherry" (Allgood) Houts. Thomas liked to hang out with his father-in-law, Dennis and Grandpa Kelly Houts. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his best buddy Jim Greiner, and his children's sporting events.

He was an avid Sioux City Musketeers fan which he shared with his children for many year. He loved to watch Nascar Racing (Jeff Gordon #24 was his favorite). He also loved to mow Grandpa Kelly's lawn, for as long as his body would allow him to do so.

Thomas was a member of the Morningside Lodge 615, Abu Bekr Shrine, Shrine Rat Patrol, and a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church for many years.

He is survived by his three children, Austin Choquette, Jace Houts, Zoey Houts, all of Sioux City; mother, Esther "Sherry" Allgood-Houts of Sioux City; brother, Shawn (Jasmine) Allgood of Arkansas; sister, Crystal Huls of Moville; ex-wife, Denise Golden-Houts, and mother-in-law, Donna Golden, both of Sioux City; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Allen Houts; his paternal grandmother, Mary A. Houts; his maternal grandmother, Martha J. Allgood; and his father-in-law, Dennis Golden.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
M's Restaurant
1021 4th Street, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
Going to miss you Thomas.
Kevin Miller
Friend
June 10, 2021
Austin, Our most sincere sympathy on the loss of your Dad. Death came way to soon for him and way too often for the Choquette family. God bless you in these difficult days. We send prayers and hope for peace with love of family and friends.
Bill and Renee Beacom
June 9, 2021
What a great pal. Will miss our talks and about nascar. Prayers to his family. Love uncle George
Uncle george
June 9, 2021
