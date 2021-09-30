Thomas Lloyd Mackey Sr.

Sioux City

Thomas Lloyd Mackey Sr., 63, a lifelong resident of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City.

Tom was born on Nov. 29, 1957, at the Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City. Growing up near Bacon Creek on a small farm, Tom had an early exposure to tractors, animals, hard work and all the things that come with growing up in rural America. His love for animals and engines stayed consistent throughout his life, becoming an auto mechanic by trade and operating several small businesses related to auto mechanics in the Siouxland area.

Tom took his love of automobiles to the next level by racing stock cars competitively for several years and performing at the highest level in his entered race classes. His race team and pit crew were family members and lifelong friends that were his biggest fans. Tom had a mind for mechanics that was second to none, and he would often be a valuable automotive resource to many within his community throughout his life.

His life will forever be cherished throughout the lives of his remaining living children, Thomas Gene Mackey and Tanner Thomas Mackey. With the passing of Tom, he is now reunited with his son, Thomas Lloyd Mackey Jr., who passed away at the young age of 22 in August of 2014.

Tom touched the lives of many of his children's friends through being a youth flag football coach for several years and helping mentor kids to be successful, responsible members of society.

Tom is survived by his sons, Tanner (Stephanie) Mackey, and Thomas (Samantha) Mackey; his grandchildren, Aiden Mackey, Kale Mackey, Kash Mackey, Eamon Mackey, Kian Mackey, Lillian Mackey and Maren Mackey; and his brother and sisters, Pauline Andersen, Rick Mackey, Sandy Huffman, Missy Brown, Paula Jacobsen, Patty Gustavson and Marvin Gustavson Jr.

He is preceded in death by his son, Thomas L. Mackey Jr.; brother, Harold Mackey Jr.; and his parents, Harold D. Mackey Sr. and Esma F. Gustavson.

Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 4125 Orleans Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106.