Thomas Ostermyer

Burbank, S.D.

Thomas Ostermyer, 71, of Burbank, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Ava's House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion, S.D. Burial will follow in St. Mary's GarryOwen Cemetery, rural Vermillion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to HansenFuneralHome.com.

Thomas was born on Aug. 30, 1949, in Sioux City, to Leo and Sylvia (Hair) Ostermyer. He attended school in Iowa, graduating from Central High School.

Thomas married Vicki Cummings on May 11, 1991 in Sioux City. They were married for 40 years. He worked in the maintenance department for a cold storage company in Sioux City and for the Coffee Cup truck stop in Vermillion. He and his wife Viki also ran a cleaning business called T & V Enterprises.

He liked gardening and being with family. He loved to breed and raise Rottweilers, loved watching westerns, wrestling, and old-time country music. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels and the birds and referred to them as their outlaws.

He is survived by his children, Marcie Quail, Andy (Brandy) Ostermyer, Shelby (Jared) Smith, Colleen (Jerry) Johnson, and Stacey Conyers; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a sister, Shirley (Larry) Spreng.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Sylvia Ostermyer; and his wife, Viki Ostermyer.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
1120 E Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Nov
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
1120 E Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Nov
9
Burial
St. Mary's GarryOwen Cemetery
, Vermillion, South Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
