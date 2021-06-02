Menu
Thomas Lane Stusse

Mercer Island, Wash., formerly Sioux City

Thomas Lane Stusse, 46, passed away May 27, 2021, from a heart attack.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a prayer service will be held at a later date.

Tom was the son of Darrell and Venita Stusse of Sioux City. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.

After attending Sioux City Schools and graduating from North High, he graduated with his bachelors from Arizona State University.

During that time, he also attended the University of Tubingen in Germany. He got his masters from the University of Northern Arizona. He was only a few credit hours short of his doctorate.

From then, he taught in Germany, Korea and China, followed by teaching in Spanaway, Wash., Denver, Colo., and many years in Mesa, Ariz.

He enjoyed travel, music, hiking the mountains of Arizona, and the cool of Washington.

Survivors include his parents; a brother, Tim (Patty) Stusse; sisters, Jackie (Terry) Albracht, Jodi Stusse and Julie Lee.

He leaves us with his love, laughter, and lesson plans.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stusse family I'm very saddened to hear of Tommy's passing. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Ron Beals
June 4, 2021
I hadn´t seen Tommy for several years, but I remember him as a quiet, handsome young man!! His time on Earth was definitely too little, but I truly believe he´s in a better place! My thoughts and prayers are with my aunt Venita and uncle Darrell and their children! Love all of you!
Susan Tillo
June 4, 2021
My condolences to you Venita. We worked together at St. Luke´s many years ago.
Brenda wheelen
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry.
Judy Roberts
Friend
June 2, 2021
