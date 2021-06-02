Thomas Lane Stusse

Mercer Island, Wash., formerly Sioux City

Thomas Lane Stusse, 46, passed away May 27, 2021, from a heart attack.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a prayer service will be held at a later date.

Tom was the son of Darrell and Venita Stusse of Sioux City. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.

After attending Sioux City Schools and graduating from North High, he graduated with his bachelors from Arizona State University.

During that time, he also attended the University of Tubingen in Germany. He got his masters from the University of Northern Arizona. He was only a few credit hours short of his doctorate.

From then, he taught in Germany, Korea and China, followed by teaching in Spanaway, Wash., Denver, Colo., and many years in Mesa, Ariz.

He enjoyed travel, music, hiking the mountains of Arizona, and the cool of Washington.

Survivors include his parents; a brother, Tim (Patty) Stusse; sisters, Jackie (Terry) Albracht, Jodi Stusse and Julie Lee.

He leaves us with his love, laughter, and lesson plans.