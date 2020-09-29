Tiffany (Cox) Hoeck

Formerly Sioux City

Tiffany Kristine (Cox) Hoeck, 45, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut Street. Arrangements are under the direction of Ankeny Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd. Due to COVID restrictions and limited capacity at the church, it is encouraged to view the service via livestream: https:/boxcast.tviewemorial-service---tiffany-hoeck-359162. Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com

Tiffany was born on March 1, 1975, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Vince Cox and Judee Cox. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City. She later graduated from Iowa State University on a full basketball scholarship.

It was at Iowa State where Tiffany met her husband, Joe, and the two were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1998. They welcomed two beautiful children, Andrew Joseph "AJ" (age 14) and Ashley Kristine (age 9), who were Tiffany's entire world.

While Tiffany's fight against cancer was courageous and noteworthy it is not how Tiffany would want to be remembered. Tiffany was first an amazing wife. She single-handedly took a shy farm boy from northeast Iowa and taught him how to love and live life to the fullest. Secondly, Tiff was an outstanding mother and cornerstone of our family. Tiffany had instilled many traits that live on in our children. AJ is fiercely competitive but also companionate, both traits Tiffany exhibited on a daily basis. Ashley's flair for the dramatic and big heart which welcomes anyone she comes in contact with are traits we also loved about Tiffany. Finally, Tiffany was an incredible friend. Whether it was celebrating a Cyclone victory at an ISU tailgate, showing off her killer dance moves while singing karaoke, or simply sitting down over dinner and drinks, Tiffany went out of her way to make everyone feel welcomed and ensured every event was memorable. We should feel blessed we had the opportunity to spend time with such a wonderful woman and her memory lives on in all of us.

Tiffany is survived by her husband; two children; her father; her mother; and two brothers, Travis Cox and Wade Cox.