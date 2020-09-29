Menu
Tiffany Hoeck
1975 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1975
DIED
September 26, 2020

Tiffany (Cox) Hoeck

Formerly Sioux City

Tiffany Kristine (Cox) Hoeck, 45, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut Street. Arrangements are under the direction of Ankeny Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd. Due to COVID restrictions and limited capacity at the church, it is encouraged to view the service via livestream: https:/boxcast.tviewemorial-service---tiffany-hoeck-359162. Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com

Tiffany was born on March 1, 1975, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Vince Cox and Judee Cox. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City. She later graduated from Iowa State University on a full basketball scholarship.

It was at Iowa State where Tiffany met her husband, Joe, and the two were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1998. They welcomed two beautiful children, Andrew Joseph "AJ" (age 14) and Ashley Kristine (age 9), who were Tiffany's entire world.

While Tiffany's fight against cancer was courageous and noteworthy it is not how Tiffany would want to be remembered. Tiffany was first an amazing wife. She single-handedly took a shy farm boy from northeast Iowa and taught him how to love and live life to the fullest. Secondly, Tiff was an outstanding mother and cornerstone of our family. Tiffany had instilled many traits that live on in our children. AJ is fiercely competitive but also companionate, both traits Tiffany exhibited on a daily basis. Ashley's flair for the dramatic and big heart which welcomes anyone she comes in contact with are traits we also loved about Tiffany. Finally, Tiffany was an incredible friend. Whether it was celebrating a Cyclone victory at an ISU tailgate, showing off her killer dance moves while singing karaoke, or simply sitting down over dinner and drinks, Tiffany went out of her way to make everyone feel welcomed and ensured every event was memorable. We should feel blessed we had the opportunity to spend time with such a wonderful woman and her memory lives on in all of us.

Tiffany is survived by her husband; two children; her father; her mother; and two brothers, Travis Cox and Wade Cox.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, Iowa 50023
Sep
30
Service
10:30a.m.
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street, Ankeny, Iowa 50023
Joe and family
I'm so sorry to about Tiffany. I'm praying for you and your family. God be with you. Joyce Geistkemper
Joyce Geistkemper
Family Friend
September 29, 2020
Ryan Frederiksen
September 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Tiffany was special! d
Chuck and Ginny Dickens
September 29, 2020
a loved one
September 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark Caputo
September 29, 2020
Deepest sympathies to all her family& friends! Tiff you will be missed dearly. Fly High Angel.
Melani Sorgdrager Vedral
Classmate
September 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe, AJ, Ashley and family. We will miss hearing Tiffany's excitement on the basketball court watching our boys play (it always made me smile!). She will still be there in spirit and we will cheer extra loud on her behalf - she was a great friend and mom and we will miss her.
Love, the Pedersons
Sara and Todd Pederson
Friend
September 29, 2020
Many of us will miss Tiffany a great deal. I am so thankful that I had the privilege of knowing her and working under her. She was always had an open door and a laugh to share. I always enjoyed hearing her share stories of her family and it was clear how much they meant to her. Professionally, I always knew she was in my corner and had my back. She made many of us feel more like a friend than a co-worker. Will be praying for her family through this difficult time.
Frank Pribyl
Coworker
September 29, 2020
My fondest memories of Tiffany from our time working together at Smithway Motor Xpress are related to her competitiveness, leadership, and her smile. She was instrumental in rebuilding the Smithway brand through her relationships with our customers, drivers, and associates. You all have my deepest convalescences.
Frank Gambish
Coworker
September 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of your family.
Sally and Lorman Vilhauer
September 29, 2020
I was impressed watching how Tiffany could push for excellent results and at the same time, remain steadfastly positive. She was a leader and an influencer for sure and will be greatly missed. It was clear that she cherished her family and was so very proud of them. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I hope that even as you are grieving, your heart and mind is filled with hope and peace.
Stacey Sickmiller
Coworker
September 29, 2020
a loved one
September 29, 2020
Vince, Judee, and family. We are so very sorry for your loss, and pray for your family.
Terry and Linda Christensen
Friend
September 29, 2020
My condolences to you Tiffany, R.I.P.
Vernon williams
Coworker
September 28, 2020
I didn't know Tiffany very well. I met her a few times in the hallway but on the few occasions that I did she brightened my day with a very big smile and a very nice "Hello!". I will keep her friends and family in my prayers! I can tell she will be missed by many people.
Rob Smith
Coworker
September 28, 2020
a loved one
September 28, 2020
It has been awhile since I have seen Tiffany. She was always kind, fun and had the best smile. Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.
Jessica Lindell Meinen
September 28, 2020
a loved one
September 28, 2020
My thought sand prayers go out to her family in this difficult time. Tiffany had such a joyful positive spirit about her that I deeply admired. She made the office ring with laughter each and every day and will be dearly missed by all.
Kim Schwartzman
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Tiff was an amazing woman who will live on in Joe, AJ, and Ashley.
Kerry and I offer or most sincerest thoughts to all of you as you grieve the loss of a terrific person. Love to you all.
Carla Taylor
Family Friend
September 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Tiffanys passing. I first met Tiffany when she started at CRST in Cedar Rapids back around 1997. Then she moved down to Des Moines at TMC in 1998 and then I started there in January of 1999. Tiffany was always positive....upbeat....always smiling....and loved her Cyclones. I will miss the "Good Morning Dave" shout out in the hallways at work when I would see her. I know she is in a better place now with our Lord and Savior. God Bless
Dave Kroeger
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Very few people truly fit this definition, but Tiffany Hoeck was an inspiration. I draw peace from knowing her not only as a coworker, but a friend.
Mark Sickmiller
Coworker
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Tiffany's family. She was always such a light at the office, that I cannot image the grief those closest to her must feel. I can still hear her infectious laugh, and will forever cherish the memories I have with Tiffany. A beautiful person inside and out. The world is a darker place without her in it. Thinking of her family and friends through this difficult time.
Kamie VanOtterloo
Coworker
September 28, 2020
I sat right across from Tiffany back in 98 and we had a lot of great laughs. Over the years, I worked with her on several projects and I can't recall her ever being in a sour mood. She was always upbeat and willing to help you with whatever you needed. The world lost a good soul.
Michael Eddy
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Thomas Payne
September 28, 2020
So sorry for for your loss.
Travis Schonrock
Classmate
September 28, 2020
This is so heart breaking, truly a great loss to this world. My deepest condolences for the loss of such a wonderful person. She will be missed ;(
Lisa Zautner
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Tiffany was a good person always happy and always was upbeat. She always kept positive even when it’s negative. .
Mark muerner
Coworker
September 27, 2020