Sioux City Journal
Tiffany K. Hoeck
1975 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1975
DIED
September 26, 2020

Tiffany K. Hoeck

Formerly Sioux City

Tiffany Kristine Hoeck, 45, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut Street, in Ankeny, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd. Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.

Tiffany was born on March 1, 1975, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Vince Cox and Judee Cox. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City. She later graduated from Iowa State University on a full basketball scholarship.

It was at Iowa State where Tiffany met her husband, Joe, and the two were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1998. They welcomed two beautiful children, Andrew Joseph (AJ age 14) and Ashley Kristine (age 9), who were Tiffany's entire world.

Tiffany is survived by her husband; two children; her father; her mother; and two brothers, Travis Cox and Wade Cox.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, Iowa 50023
Sep
30
Service
10:30a.m.
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street, Ankeny, Iowa 50023
I didn't know Tiffany very well. I met her a few times in the hallway but on the few occasions that I did she brightened my day with a very big smile and a very nice "Hello!". I will keep her friends and family in my prayers! I can tell she will be missed by many people.
Rob Smith
Coworker
September 28, 2020
a loved one
September 28, 2020
It has been awhile since I have seen Tiffany. She was always kind, fun and had the best smile. Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.
Jessica Lindell Meinen
September 28, 2020
a loved one
September 28, 2020
My thought sand prayers go out to her family in this difficult time. Tiffany had such a joyful positive spirit about her that I deeply admired. She made the office ring with laughter each and every day and will be dearly missed by all.
Kim Schwartzman
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Tiff was an amazing woman who will live on in Joe, AJ, and Ashley.
Kerry and I offer or most sincerest thoughts to all of you as you grieve the loss of a terrific person. Love to you all.
Carla Taylor
Family Friend
September 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Tiffanys passing. I first met Tiffany when she started at CRST in Cedar Rapids back around 1997. Then she moved down to Des Moines at TMC in 1998 and then I started there in January of 1999. Tiffany was always positive....upbeat....always smiling....and loved her Cyclones. I will miss the "Good Morning Dave" shout out in the hallways at work when I would see her. I know she is in a better place now with our Lord and Savior. God Bless
Dave Kroeger
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Very few people truly fit this definition, but Tiffany Hoeck was an inspiration. I draw peace from knowing her not only as a coworker, but a friend.
Mark Sickmiller
Coworker
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Tiffany's family. She was always such a light at the office, that I cannot image the grief those closest to her must feel. I can still hear her infectious laugh, and will forever cherish the memories I have with Tiffany. A beautiful person inside and out. The world is a darker place without her in it. Thinking of her family and friends through this difficult time.
Kamie VanOtterloo
Coworker
September 28, 2020
I sat right across from Tiffany back in 98 and we had a lot of great laughs. Over the years, I worked with her on several projects and I can't recall her ever being in a sour mood. She was always upbeat and willing to help you with whatever you needed. The world lost a good soul.
Michael Eddy
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Thomas Payne
September 28, 2020
So sorry for for your loss.
Travis Schonrock
Classmate
September 28, 2020
This is so heart breaking, truly a great loss to this world. My deepest condolences for the loss of such a wonderful person. She will be missed ;(
Lisa Zautner
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Tiffany was a good person always happy and always was upbeat. She always kept positive even when it’s negative. .
Mark muerner
Coworker
September 27, 2020