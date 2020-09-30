Timothy D. Mook

Sioux City

Timothy D. Mook, 55, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Memorial services are pending for a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Tim was the second son of James "Jim" and Nadine (Olson) Mook on April 27, 1965.

Tim loved cheering on his Dallas Cowboys and watching NASCAR racing each weekend.

A local movie star, Tim was an extra in the 1984 adaptation of Stephen King's "Children of the Corn," which was partially filmed in Tim's hometown of Salix, Iowa.

He loved playing board games with his friends at his apartment building. He also enjoyed fishing.

Tim is survived by his older brother, Tom Mook of Alton, Iowa; younger sister, Terrie Mook of Sloan, Iowa; a niece, Sydney Mook of Grand Forks, N.D.; as well as numerous other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.