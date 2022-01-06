Menu
Timothy Lee Vondrak
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Timothy Lee Vondrak

Merrill, Iowa

Timothy Lee Vondrak, 70, of Merrill passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, after struggling with his health for many years.

A private family service will be held at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery – Ellendale at a later date. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with the family present after 10:00 a.m., all on Friday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Tim was born on Aug. 16, 1951, in Sioux City to Robert and Irene Vondrak. Tim grew up on a farm outside of Merrill and attended Liberty School, later transferring and graduating from Hinton High School. Tim and his high school sweetheart, Sandy (Schindel) were married in Hinton on Aug. 28, 1971. After they were married, they settled on a farm near Merrill and were blessed with three children who later became handy as farm laborers.

Tim farmed with his brothers for many years as he had a passion for farming and family. After a farm accident in 2016, he was forced to retire. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities, spending time with his wife, and being blessed with visits from family and friends. Following his retirement, he continued to share his farming wisdom at morning coffee with his brothers and drove around to check the fields. Prior to his retirement, he served in his community as part of the Plymouth County Board of Trustees and the Farmers Co-op Board of Directors. Tim was well known for his sense of humor, incredible work ethic, and his love for Ford Mustangs, Allis Chalmers, and John Deere tractors. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Ellendale).

Tim is survived by his dedicated nurse and wife of 50 years, Sandy; daughters, Stacey (Kris) Carnell of Ponca, Neb., and Tammy (Michael) Koopmans of Hinton, Iowa; son, Ryan (Alison) Vondrak of Sioux City; grandchildren, Brady Carnell, Caden and Kylie Koopmans, Addeline, Nevaeh, and Wyatt Vondrak, and Avery and Jalee Jacobson; brothers, Bob (Lucille) Vondrak and Tony (Kris) Vondrak; and sisters, Donna (Darwin) Dirks, Edie (Doug) Prewitt, Jane McDougall, Julie (DeWayne) Juelfs, and Roxanne (Merlin) Wagner; brother-in-law, Garry (Carolyn) Goebel; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Schindel; sister-in-law, Brenda (Richard) Ashmore; and other extended relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Eddie; sister, Beverly Goebel; brother-in-law, Roger Wieck; father-in-law, Clarence "Shorty" Schindel; and brother-in-law, Ronald Schindel.

Tim's family would like to thank Visiting Angels, St. Croix Hospice, and Dr. Rosenkrans and staff at Family Health Care of Siouxland for the comfort and care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss,Tim was such a upstanding member of the community and will be sorely missed. Our prayers will be with your family. And comforting thoughts knowing Tim is in the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ
Bruce and Diana Lahrs
January 7, 2022
I'm so very sorry for your loss Sandy. Tim will be remembered as a truly good man. Your extended family shares in your grief and sends our love. Brian Bauerly
Brian Bauerly
Family
January 7, 2022
Sandy and Family,
You all have my deepest sympathy for the loss of Tim. He was always good to our Dad and family. He was a great neighbor that looked out for everyone. May he rest in eternal peace, God bless Him and your Family.
DUANE HOEFLING
Neighbor
January 7, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Sandy and family. I will remember Tim as a kind soul who stayed strong in the face of adversity. I have thought of and prayed for you often in the past years and will continue to do so. May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Angie Cronin
January 6, 2022
Edie, Doug, DeWayne, and Julie; even though I haven’t seen you in 50+ years(I grew up on a farm south of Merrill)I wish to offer you my condolences on Tim’s passing. He sounded like a great guy.
Mike Reilly
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
Elder and Rose
January 6, 2022
Sandy so sorry for your loss. May Tim rest in peace in God's loving arms.
Lois Harris
January 6, 2022
Sandy, So very sorry to hear about Tim's passing. Talked with Ag yesterday and she hadn't heard yet. Much sympathy from the Colorado Family.
Dorothy (LaBahn0 Johnson
Family
January 6, 2022
We give our deepest sympathy to Sandy and Family in the passing of Tim! Beautiful Family . God Bless to all. Love Dave and Mary Ann Pick
Mary Ann Pick
Friend
January 5, 2022
sorry to hear about your loss
LOREN PAGELER
Friend
January 5, 2022
Thinking of your family at this sad time. Tim was always friendly and kind. He will be greatly missed. Sending condolences to all of you.
Deb and Dale Kroeger
January 5, 2022
Oh Sandy, so sorry to hear this news. Tim had such a long and difficult battle. Your love and commitment was a blessing to Tim as he was to you. Prayers to you and your family!
Rick Pridie
January 5, 2022
My Family wants to express our Sympathy to the Family of TIM VonDrak in the loss of their Father and Grandfather and to Sandy in the loss of her wonderful husband. Our Family has known Tim and many of his Family for decades. Tim was a VERY special person that was gifted in a variety of ways and was capable using his special gifts to conduct his farming operation in a unique fashion in ways that few others could duplicate. Tim will be an example to all of us of that individual that has major medical difficulties and was able conduct his life in spite of severe hardships that he faced. Tim remained bright and optimistic and was always capable of providing wise direction and Leadership in their Farming operations. We all have missed TIM and will continue to pray for him frequently.
Dr J. K. and Lou Roach
Friend
January 5, 2022
Dear Sandy and family, I am so sorry to hear this. I am wrapping my arms around you. I am sending hugs and prayers. I know you have wonderful memories and these are a blessing.
Karen Goodwin
Friend
January 5, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Fred and I enjoyed our Sunday morning visits with Tim and Sandy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Fred and Cindy Schiefen
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our sympathy to the whole family. Tim was always a good friend to us and was liked by many. Our prayers are for you all. Ken and Betti Spies
Friend
January 4, 2022
I was sorry to hear of Tim's passing. He was always friendly and had a smile. I'm sure he is walking in the beautiful fields if Heaven. My thoughts are with you all.
Cindy Berner-Schlichte
Friend
January 4, 2022
How sad I am that he's no longer on earth. I've known Tim's family for 60 years & Sandy and I grew up in same town. Tim was a lovely guy who has suffered for many many years with health issues. He loved the Lord so I know he's dancing in HEAVEN on streets of Gold. My sympathies to Sandy & children & grandchildren & to his siblings & family. Love Ruthy
Ruth Laudon
Friend
January 4, 2022
Sending our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May all the special memories in your hearts help to carry you through. Sent with love, Jerry and Nancy.
Jerry & Nancy Nightingale
Family
January 4, 2022
Oh Tim. We miss you so much already. Your smile laughs jokes Donald Duck impressions visits phone calls your love for the family and farms and your faith. You are now pain free and can now walk and no pain. You are going to be hard shoes to fill. So many good memories. One is we won’t forget the sign you made Reserved for JV and DJ. Please tell Dad and Mom and Ed and Beav and Rog and Zach hi and together you can farm again. Love you Tim . I am so happy that you got to see baby Lincoln a couple times and we’re so happy for Janet. You and Keith had such good times. He remembered how you wanted him to drive your blue stick pickup. ❤❤❤❤❤Miss you and Love you. Julie DeWayne Janet Keith Lincoln
julie juelfs
Family
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results