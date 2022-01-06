Timothy Lee Vondrak

Merrill, Iowa

Timothy Lee Vondrak, 70, of Merrill passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, after struggling with his health for many years.

A private family service will be held at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery – Ellendale at a later date. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with the family present after 10:00 a.m., all on Friday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Tim was born on Aug. 16, 1951, in Sioux City to Robert and Irene Vondrak. Tim grew up on a farm outside of Merrill and attended Liberty School, later transferring and graduating from Hinton High School. Tim and his high school sweetheart, Sandy (Schindel) were married in Hinton on Aug. 28, 1971. After they were married, they settled on a farm near Merrill and were blessed with three children who later became handy as farm laborers.

Tim farmed with his brothers for many years as he had a passion for farming and family. After a farm accident in 2016, he was forced to retire. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities, spending time with his wife, and being blessed with visits from family and friends. Following his retirement, he continued to share his farming wisdom at morning coffee with his brothers and drove around to check the fields. Prior to his retirement, he served in his community as part of the Plymouth County Board of Trustees and the Farmers Co-op Board of Directors. Tim was well known for his sense of humor, incredible work ethic, and his love for Ford Mustangs, Allis Chalmers, and John Deere tractors. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Ellendale).

Tim is survived by his dedicated nurse and wife of 50 years, Sandy; daughters, Stacey (Kris) Carnell of Ponca, Neb., and Tammy (Michael) Koopmans of Hinton, Iowa; son, Ryan (Alison) Vondrak of Sioux City; grandchildren, Brady Carnell, Caden and Kylie Koopmans, Addeline, Nevaeh, and Wyatt Vondrak, and Avery and Jalee Jacobson; brothers, Bob (Lucille) Vondrak and Tony (Kris) Vondrak; and sisters, Donna (Darwin) Dirks, Edie (Doug) Prewitt, Jane McDougall, Julie (DeWayne) Juelfs, and Roxanne (Merlin) Wagner; brother-in-law, Garry (Carolyn) Goebel; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Schindel; sister-in-law, Brenda (Richard) Ashmore; and other extended relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Eddie; sister, Beverly Goebel; brother-in-law, Roger Wieck; father-in-law, Clarence "Shorty" Schindel; and brother-in-law, Ronald Schindel.

Tim's family would like to thank Visiting Angels, St. Croix Hospice, and Dr. Rosenkrans and staff at Family Health Care of Siouxland for the comfort and care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.