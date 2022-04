To the Lancaster Family: I had the pleasure and privilege to work with Todd for a few years through the IA YMCA Association. Todd always was very upbeat and had a GRIN that made you want to be his friend. In our short time working together through the Association, Todd became a Treasured Friend as well as a fellow YMCA CEO. It's hard to believe he is gone, but comes as no surprise our Heavenly Father choose to take Todd home on Easter. I look forward to the day when I see his GRIN and the two of us can give praise and glory to our Savior Jesus Christ.

May God continue to bless all the Lancaster Family and the multitude of friends Todd has touched.

Frank Buckley Friend April 18, 2022