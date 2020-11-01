Tom O'Gara

Marble Falls, Texas, formerly Smithwick, S.D.

Tom O'Gara, 91, of Marble Falls, formerly Smithwick, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020.

There will be no funeral service. Tom requested to be cremated and that his ashes scattered to join those of his wife, Patti.

Tom was born in Smithwick, S.D., on Nov. 2, 1928, to Michael Gilbert and Mary Zita (Boer) O'Gara.

Tom enjoyed sharing stories of his time at Trinity High School as a Golden Gloves Boxer and in the Army.

After being honorably discharged, he attended the Hobart Welding School and went on to be an Ironworker most of the rest of his life. Tom served as president of the local union (International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers, Local Union No. 184), where, among other things, he set up a death benefit fund for its members.

Tom contributed greatly to the infrastructure of South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, working on all the dams on the Missouri River, some with his older brother, Mike and younger brother, Bart, a good number of bridges and several power houses. He worked on or built college buildings, high schools, hospitals, airports, agricultural processing plants and factories.

Tom was a devoted Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan and never missed an opportunity to watch them play.

Tom is survived by his sons, Tom Jr. (Nobuko) of Tokyo, Japan, and John of Marble Falls, Texas; his grandchildren, Amber O'Gara of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sara Mary Yamamoto and her son, Kiki, Alex and Kelly of Nagoya, Japan, and Jacob of Portland, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Patti (Jones) of Terre Haute, Ind.; his five sisters and three brothers, Helen Mackey, William "Bill" Gilbert, Mary Eda Marcault, Margaret Kathleen "Kay" McKivergan, Dorothy Cummings, Genevive "Johny" Keller, Michael "Mike" and Francis Bartly "Bart."