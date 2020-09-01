Tonya S. Bruscher

Brunsville, Iowa

Tonya Sue (Risinger) Bruscher, 29, of Brunsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, following a motor vehicle accident near Jefferson, S.D.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mauer- Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. The Rev. Shawn Brooks will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directly through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Tonya Sue (Risinger) Bruscher was born on Jan. 12, 1991, in Longmont, Colo., to Lyle and Christina (Rocha) Risinger. She grew up in Iowa City, Iowa before moving to Le Mars in 2003. She graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 2009. Following high school, Tonya worked as a CNA at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Verizon Wireless in sales, Central Valley Ag in Oyens, Iowa in accounting before being drawn back to her calling of helping people as an EMT. Tonya was presently employed with Midwest Medical as an EMT as well as taking classes at the School of EMS in Omaha to earn a paramedic certificate. She was scheduled to graduate in April 2021.

On March 14, 2013, Tonya and Chris Bruscher were united in marriage in Las Vegas, Nev. They made their home in Brunsville. A busy mother of five, Tonya's life centered on her family and her marriage. She followed her daughters in dance classes and her son in 4-H. She also spent over two weeks in New York assisting with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tonya will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Chris Bruscher; her children, Brayden, Dax, Brecca, Dessa and Brenten, all of Brunsville; her mother and her husband, Christina and Glen Delperdang of Le Mars; her father and his wife, Lyle and Therese Risinger of Dakota City; mother-and father-in-law, Stacey and Kevin Bruscher of Le Mars; a sister, Kayla Andal of Norfolk, Neb.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Amy Rocha, and Rex and Gladys Risinger.