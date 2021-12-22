Menu
Trevor J. Lakes
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
Trevor J. Lakes

Dakota Dunes

Trevor J. Lakes, 54, voice of reason to many, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., on Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Trevor was born on July 4, 1966 to Dorothy P. Lakes-Nieman (Topf) and Odell Lakes in Sioux City. Although a firecracker baby, he was as even tempered as they came. Middle child through and through, he mediated many fights between brothers Marty, Sean, Michael, and Monte. A godsend in many ways to his mom who was often away at work; there may have been a few more broken coffee tables and broom archery if not for Trev.

For the brothers, boxing became an outlet for all that little boy energy. Stepdad Chet Nieman coached them through sparring and matches as they grew. Little did they know they had a Golden Gloves Boxer on their hands. But don't worry, this dudes' dude wouldn't let you forget it in his later days.

Trevor continued his boxing career into adulthood where he won numerous bouts and titles, going all the way to the Olympic Trials in 1988. If anyone was ever determined to accomplish big things in life, Trev was that guy. He was a goal setter and achiever in so many ways.

But what's an achievement without having someone to share it with? Someone must have been looking out for Trevor because they sent the most driven, full of life partner he could have ever asked for in his wife, Kim (Davis) Lakes.

Trevor and Kim began dating in high school at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They were your picture perfect prom king and queen. The pair graduated and began college at Wayne State, Trevor to finish his Bachelors at the University of Nebraska Lincoln where he began his love of the Huskers. Poor guy (obviously written by a Hawkeye).

Life for Trevor and Kim really began in those early years. They were married April 4, 1987, and welcomed their daughter, Ashton Bree later that year. As if life for newlyweds and college kids wasn't hectic enough with one kiddo, Brady J. entered the party in 1990. Life for them wasn't to stay in Lincoln though, and they made their way back to Sioux City.

Like most marriages, there were ups and downs, moves, job changes, and goal changes. But the driving force behind everything the couple wanted to achieve was their desire to do better and be better day in and day out for themselves and their kids and grandchildren. Together, Trevor and Kim built a life most can only dream about.

Between chasing kids, vacationing, and working long hours on the BNSF Railroad, Trevor managed to find the time to become his family's resident handy man. With the help of his brothers and father-in-law, Frank Wood, he learned to take on tasks to be there for the ones he loved.

Trevor's ability to give to others was immeasurable. Whether it was handy manning, being a sounding board, a shoulder, or giving advice, the man never shut off. You may not have liked what he said, but it was always honest and from the heart. And man did he have a big one of those.

If you knew Trev in his younger years, you may not have guessed the softy his grandchildren turned him into. Papa Trev adored his littles, Tianna Robinson (14), Breckyn Robinson (11), Gray Lakes (7), Lennox Robinson (5), Emery Lakes (4) and Jaxon Lakes (1). If you needed proof, just look at Kim's Facebook. Summer pool days with his kids meant the world to him, and she was a master at documenting every second. Something we will cherish forever.

Trevor's later days were cut way too short, but the amazing man he was will never be forgotten. We can take solace in him looking down on us seeing the impact he had on so many and the love we shared for him. The best man we ever knew.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kim Lakes; daughter Ashton (Cody Ricke) Robinson; son, Brady (Shelby) Lakes; grandchildren, Tianna Robinson, Breckyn Robinson, Gray Lakes, Lennox Robinson, Emery Lakes, and Jaxon Lakes; mother Dorothy Lakes-Nieman; father, Odell Lakes; stepdad, Chet Nieman; stepmother Esther Lakes; brothers Sean (Jessie) Lakes, Michael (Nikki) Nieman, Marty (Patti) Nieman, and Anthony Lakes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Trevor is preceded in death by brother Monte Nieman; father-in-law, Frank Wood; grandparents Mae and Cash Lakes, and Ernie and Catherine Topf


Todd and Holly White
December 27, 2021
One of the nicest people I had the pleasure to work with, my sincerest condolences to the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ken Hofmann
Work
December 27, 2021
James Shultz
December 27, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Trevor was an amazing person and I enjoyed growing up with him. Prayers for you.
Sandi Reynders
School
December 27, 2021
All though I only knew you for about a year and a half, you were always so good to me. We had some fun times in that short period. You were a great friend to Mark and myself and you will be missed dearly. My condolences to Kim and your family. May you Rest In Peace Stacey
Stacey Thornton
Friend
December 23, 2021
My heart aches for you my friend. May God carry you through this time and help you see the sun shine again~ Love You, Tab
Tabitha Lower
December 22, 2021
We are deeply sorry for your loss and praying for your family.
The Bruce Family
Friend
December 22, 2021
Can even explain the pain I am experiencing right now. After hearing of your passing I am lost. Our friendship was something I will never experience again. After 45 years of friendship you knew me better then anyone as I did you. I want you to know I cherished every minute we got.to spend together and looked forward to making many more memories with our families together. I love you my brother as I know you did me since we always ended our phone calls by telling each other. I can't share just one memory because I have a lifetime full of them with you. Everybody says to just look back at the happy memories you had with him but that's very hard for me to do because those are the ones that make me cry the most. You will be missed greatly my friend but until we meet again in heaven just remember - "Samsung". I love you.
Mark Aguirre
Family
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results