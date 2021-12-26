Menu
Trevor C. Meylor
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Trevor C. Meylor

Sloan, Iowa

Trevor C. Meylor, 29, of Sloan died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from the injuries he sustained in a car accident.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, with Pastor Catie Newman officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.

Trevor was born May 2, 1992, in Sioux City to Anthony "Tony" and Sherri (Brown) Meylor. He grew up and attended Westwood Public Schools, graduating in 2010. He was employed as a shift relief manager for Mid-American Energy at Port Neal. Trevor enjoyed riding on his side by side, buying and selling cars, and planning trips for his family, which included traveling to anywhere there was a beach. He had a special passion for his golden retrievers Molly, Emma, and Ivy. Trevor always enjoyed time with his family, especially with his niece Blakely and nephew Lux.

He is survived by his parents Anthony "Tony" and Sherri Meylor of Sloan; brother Lee Meylor and Christy Van Lent and their children, Lux, Blakely, Cole, and Piper, all of Sloan; aunts and uncles Jo and Tim Prince, Julie and Todd Henrich, Marty and Julie Meylor, Sue and Brad Fenley, Jackie and Tom Hunter, Marcia and Arnie Wittmaack, Kris and Mike Miltenberger and Wade and Sally Brown; numerous cousins; other relatives; and his three golden retrievers Molly, Emma, and Ivy.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Larry and Donna Meylor; and maternal grandparents Gordon and Roberta Brown.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shari, Tony and family; I was so so sad to read of Trevor's death. You have been heavy in my heart, thoughts and prayers since reading about it. What a dedicated family you have been and I have no doubt he felt loved. Nancy Hines
Nancy Hines
December 29, 2021
Charlie and Carrie Purgett
December 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. To you and your extended family and friends we offer our condolences and prayers. Dave & Connie Powers, Waverly, IA
David and Connie Powers
December 28, 2021
