Trevor C. Meylor

Sloan, Iowa

Trevor C. Meylor, 29, of Sloan died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from the injuries he sustained in a car accident.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, with Pastor Catie Newman officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.

Trevor was born May 2, 1992, in Sioux City to Anthony "Tony" and Sherri (Brown) Meylor. He grew up and attended Westwood Public Schools, graduating in 2010. He was employed as a shift relief manager for Mid-American Energy at Port Neal. Trevor enjoyed riding on his side by side, buying and selling cars, and planning trips for his family, which included traveling to anywhere there was a beach. He had a special passion for his golden retrievers Molly, Emma, and Ivy. Trevor always enjoyed time with his family, especially with his niece Blakely and nephew Lux.

He is survived by his parents Anthony "Tony" and Sherri Meylor of Sloan; brother Lee Meylor and Christy Van Lent and their children, Lux, Blakely, Cole, and Piper, all of Sloan; aunts and uncles Jo and Tim Prince, Julie and Todd Henrich, Marty and Julie Meylor, Sue and Brad Fenley, Jackie and Tom Hunter, Marcia and Arnie Wittmaack, Kris and Mike Miltenberger and Wade and Sally Brown; numerous cousins; other relatives; and his three golden retrievers Molly, Emma, and Ivy.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Larry and Donna Meylor; and maternal grandparents Gordon and Roberta Brown.