Troy A. Pickner

Yankton, S.D.

Troy A. Pickner, 69, of Yankton died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. Inurnment will be in the Yankton Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home. The family also would encourage that face coverings be worn for those attending the memorial service. To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

Troy was born Jan. 13, 1952, in Wessington Springs, S.D., to Lloyd and Anna (Franek) Pickner. He graduated from Gann Valley High School in Gann Valley, S.D., in 1970 and then worked for the SD Highway Department. On April 17, 1971, Troy married Carol Sterrett in Gann Valley. In 1976, they moved to Yankton, and Troy attended the University of South Dakota in Springfield, S.D., graduating with an Associate's Degree in 1978.

Troy worked as a Parts Sales Manager for Kolberg-Pioneer in Yankton for 37 years, retiring in 2014. Troy enjoyed many activities, including golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed camping at Lewis and Clark Lake and cruising around on his golf cart seeing what people were catching at the river. Troy also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and old westerns. He spent many hours volunteering for Feeding Yankton, an organization he was proud to support. Above all, Troy treasured the time with his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Troy is survived by his wife, Carol Pickner of Yankton; two children, Melody (Dave) Fender of Yankton, and Chad (Jan) Pickner of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Taylor Sweeney, Trevor (Rachel) Fender, and Courtney (Skyler) Russenberger; one great-grandson, Caleb Fender; two brothers, Jimmie Pickner of Springfield, and Larry Pickner of Arapahoe, Colo.; one sister, Twila Kotilinek of Wessington Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

Troy was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Claire Pickner; and sister, Echo Willman.