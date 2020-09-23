Twyela F. Ptak

South Sioux City

Twyela F. Ptak, 83, of South Sioux City, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence, comforted by family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Paul Malkemson, of Light of the World, officiating. Burial will be in Garden Of Memories Cemetery, Yankton, S.D. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Twyela was born on Jan. 15, 1937, at her country home in New Mexico, to Arthur D. and Alma (Brigance) Garrison. She went through the fourth grade in country school before the family moved to Mountainair, N.M., where she graduated from Mountainair High School.

Twyela married the love of her life, Leslie A. Ptak, at age 18 in her parent's home on Dec. 24, 1954. Following the marriage, the couple moved to Tabor, S.D., where lived before moving to Yankton. In 1967, they moved to South Sioux City.

Twyela enjoyed being a waitress, a store clerk at Piggly Wiggly, a crew member at Dura-Pak fishing supplies, and a caregiver for the elderly during her working career. However, her most important job was being a wife, and homemaker to her children. She loved her family and would spend as much time as she could with them, and their friends.

She enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, bowling, traveling (especially with her grandkids), and loved NASCAR racing.

Left to cherish many beautiful memories include her husband, Leslie of South Sioux City; her children, Roland (Rochelle) Ptak of Sioux City, Glenda (Bob) Frank of South Sioux City, Kevin Ptak of South Sioux City, and Myron Ptak of Vermillion, S.D.; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Rueben (Diane) Garrison of New Mexico; sister, Shirley (Garrison) Vinir; and sister-in-law, Ardy Ament.

Twyela was preceded in death by her parents; great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Ptak; sister, Leota Holdridge; and brother, Gaylen Garrison.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.