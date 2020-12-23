Menu
Tyara Lynn Wolfe
1986 - 2020
BORN
1986
DIED
2020

Tyara Lynn Wolfe

Winnebago, Neb.

Tyara Lynn Wolfe, 34, of Winnebago entered into the spirit world on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Veteran's Building in Winnebago, with John Blackhawk in charge of the service.

Tyara was born on Aug. 7, 1986. She attended school and graduated from Winnebago Public School with the class of 2004. Tyara was employed with WinnaVegas, and she enjoyed basketball, volleyball, fishing, joking, and laughing with friends and family. She had a smile that could light up the room. She enjoyed listening to her favorite music, loved to spend time with her four boys, Gabe Jr., Tylee, Devin, and K.J., as well as her nieces Tyanna, Kristin, and Lois Wolfe, and Ryleigh Romero. They were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her four boys; paternal grandfather Clifford Wolfe Jr.; mother Michelle (Pernell Sr.) Blackfish; special uncle Dugan DeCora; siblings Tyren, and Tyresha Wolfe, Duran, Pernell Jr., Elisa, and Nadine Blackfish; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenton Wolfe; brother Trever McCauley; sister Tyree Wolfe; paternal grandmother Lois Wolfe; maternal grandparents James Sun Sr. and Anna Sun; and son Duane G. Bassette.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
2:00p.m.
Veteran's Building
Winnebago, IA
