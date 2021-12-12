Valerie L. Greger

Sioux City

Valerie L. Greger, 60, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N. Service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Christy-Smith, Larkin, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Valerie Lynn Smith was born Jan. 24, 1961, to Beverly Mulder in Long Beach, Calif. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City in 1979 and went on to nursing school to become an LPN.

On May 10, 1985, Valerie was united in marriage with David Greger in Sioux City. She worked in various nursing homes around the area and also went to people's homes to provide in-home nursing care. Valerie retired in 2020.

Valerie and her mother had a great affection for the Bee Gees, whom they met on multiple occasions, and have a large collection of their memorabilia.

Valerie is survived by her husband, David of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.