Valerie L. Greger
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Dr N
Sioux City, IA

Valerie L. Greger

Sioux City

Valerie L. Greger, 60, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N. Service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Christy-Smith, Larkin, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Valerie Lynn Smith was born Jan. 24, 1961, to Beverly Mulder in Long Beach, Calif. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City in 1979 and went on to nursing school to become an LPN.

On May 10, 1985, Valerie was united in marriage with David Greger in Sioux City. She worked in various nursing homes around the area and also went to people's homes to provide in-home nursing care. Valerie retired in 2020.

Valerie and her mother had a great affection for the Bee Gees, whom they met on multiple occasions, and have a large collection of their memorabilia.

Valerie is survived by her husband, David of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North, Sioux City, IA
Dec
15
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North, Sioux City, IA
Dec
15
Burial
Memorial Park Cemetery
6605 Morningside Ave, Memorial Park, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I sadly just learned of Valerie's passing today. Dave, I am so sorry for your loss. I was her boss at Aventure Staffing back in 2019/2020. We stayed in touch on and off via email after she left Aventure. She often talked about you and the fur babies. I simply adored her and will miss her so much.
Carrie Ducoff
Work
March 2, 2022
Dave, So very sorry for your loss. I will shoot up some prayers for you. You were together as man and wife for a very long time. Cherish the memories Your friend, Robin
Robin Knowles
Friend
January 17, 2022
Valerie and I hung out together in 1978. We knew each other through her grandparents. This was my senior year of high school and I had so much fun. Thinking of you fondly Valerie.
Tracy Long
December 14, 2021
Dave, Valerie was a wonderful person, we always enjoyed her company! Sending love and prayers to you! -Tally
Chantalle and Kelly Galbraith
December 12, 2021
